Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
KEYT
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump’s election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. “I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
KEYT
Taliban likely gained access to millions that US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says
The Taliban likely gained access to tens of millions of dollars the US transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog found. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which monitored US projects and spending during America’s longest war, said in its latest report that the Taliban likely accessed approximately $57.6 million in funds from the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID.
KEYT
‘Yahtzee!! We’re full.’ Migrant flight recruiter worked in lockstep with top DeSantis official, text messages show
A top public safety official for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked in lockstep with Perla Huerta, the former Army counterintelligence agent who recruited migrants for a pair of September flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, new text messages obtained by CNN show. On September 12, for example, two...
KEYT
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
No, an indictment wouldn't end Trump's run for the presidency – he could even campaign or serve from a jail cell
Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the “persecution” of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump’s White House bid comes at a curious time – a week after a lackluster Republican midterm performance that many blamed on him. Moreover, it comes as the former president faces multiple criminal investigations over everything from his handling of classified documents, to allegations of falsifying the value of New York properties. There is also the not-so-small matter of a Justice Department...
KEYT
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
KEYT
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, which is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares to announce a third run for the presidency in 2024. Willis has sought the testimony of numerous high-profile Trump associates as witnesses in the investigation.
KEYT
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
KEYT
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization’s longtime finance chief has testified at trial that he saved it hundreds of thousands of dollars by scheming to evade taxes on company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. The prosecution’s star witness, Allen Weisselberg, says he deducted such expenses from his salary because it cost the company about half as much as it would have to give him a raise to cover them. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to evading taxes on $1.7 million of fringe benefits, an agreement that requires him to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month jail sentence. The Trump Organization has denied wrongdoing. Its lawyers allege that Weisselberg concocted the scheme on his own.
KEYT
US studying how to modify powerful armed drone as Ukrainian demand grows
As Russian forces have retreated in Ukraine’s south, the Biden administration has announced a slew of new military aid packages for Ukraine, but all were missing a piece of weaponry that Ukraine’s military has long sought: the multi-use Gray Eagle drone, armed with Hellfire missiles. According to two...
KEYT
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is preparing to sentence a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. The government is asking for a 25-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Cincinnati. Xu’s attorneys say a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
KEYT
Appeals court grants stay in challenge to New York gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on a lower court judge’s order that pared back enforcement of New York’s new gun law. The stay Tuesday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes eight days after U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and some licensing requirements. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.
KEYT
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he’s called off his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother Laila Soueif received a short note from the political activist via the prison authorities in her son’s handwriting. The letter is dated as being written on Monday. In it, Abdel-Fattah asks his mother to visit him on Thursday, which if it takes place would be the first time the family has seen him in a month. A day earlier, the family said it received word from Abdel-Fattah that he was ending his water strike.
KEYT
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.
KEYT
Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency says it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges of abuses in the investigation of 43 students who disappeared in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. It also says his relatives also had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false version of the students’ disappearance to cover up for those involved.
317,793 people were arrested for marijuana possession in 2020 despite the growing legalization movement
More than 300,000 people were arrested for cannabis possession in 2020, FBI records show. Meanwhile, the drug is being legally sold for a profit in 19 states. That arrest number may sound high, but arrests have actually been going down each year since 2010 as more states legalize medical or recreational use of the drug. In 2019, for example, more than 500,000 marijuana possession arrests were reported, so the 2020 arrest numbers represent a single-year decline of 36%. In another sign of change, 2020 – the most recent year for which I consider the data reliable – was the first year...
Comments / 0