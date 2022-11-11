Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis says “the right people” are talking about a Freaky Friday sequel
If you ignore Freaky, the Freaky Friday horror-comedy starring Vince Vaughn, it’s been a while since we’ve had a Friday that one could describe as “Freaky.” If you don’t ignore that, it’s only been two years. Nevertheless, what people actually want is not just a body swap, but rather for Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to body swap. Finally, Freaky fans might get their wish.
William Shatner addresses George Takei feud: "It's like a sickness"
It doesn’t seem that there will be any burying of the hatchet between William Shatner and George Takei in their long-standing feud. Takei has been taking swipes at his former Star Trek co-star for decades, with no sign of slowing down; when Shatner went to space in 2021, Takei remarked that he was an “unfit” specimen who was “boldly going where other people have gone before.”
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2023 Grammy nominations: Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and more
With this year’s Grammy nominations, there were the expected outcomes, with big earnings for Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Adele’s 30, and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. But with any of these award ceremony announcements come some perplexing omissions and even more puzzling inclusions. Some well-deserved artists left the nominations empty-handed, and some with (we’ll say it) not enough recognition. So here’s a rundown of who we were surprised to see on this year’s nominations list, and who we thought were shoe-ins.
Andrew Garfield says his work as Spider-Man felt "undone" before No Way Home
By the time Andrew Garfield made his cameo as Peter Parker in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, it had been seven years since the title of the webbed slinging hero had last been his. As his fellow Spider-Men—Holland and Tobey Maguire—carved out trilogies as the lead Marvel hero, Garfield’s time as Spider-Man can feel cut short, with just two films under his belt.
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Cinematic history is full of iconic, unforgettable trilogies that have impacted the fabric of our culture for years, if not decades to come. The Godfather, Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones, Back To The Future, Star Wars (three times over), and even Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure all come to mind. But every once in a while, a true film buff should stop to ask themselves: what if the dudes in those movies took their shirts off way more?
Sam Mendes' Empire Of Light trailer offers a glimpse at Olivia Colman and Michael Ward's stirring performances
Searchlight Pictures shares the full trailer for Sam Mendes’ forthcoming love letter to cinema, Empire Of Light. It promises moving performances from stars Olivia Colman and Michael Ward, as they find themselves swept up in romance, hitting innumerable challenges along the way. Colman stars in Empire Of Light as...
How does Wakanda Forever compare to the rest of the 2022 worldwide box office?
The movie theater business in 2022 was completely owned by Top Gun: Maverick, the film that bravely dared to see what would happen if they made a Top Gun sequel many decades after the first movie, if they put actual Tom Cruise in actual fighter jets, and if Paramount rejected the seemingly safe strategies of its risk-averse competition by refusing to put the movie on streaming—meaning, until relatively recently, you had to see it in theaters if you wanted to see it at all. The movie ended up making nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, so, clearly, all of those risks paid off.
Disney is developing a new Princess Diaries but hasn’t made a deal with Anne Hathaway yet
Imagine you’re the head of Disney. You’re one of a few guys named Bob, you get paid untold millions of dollars every year to drag your feet on deciding whether or not you should weigh in on important social issues, and you’ve just decided to move forward with a third Princess Diaries movie. Not a remake, not a reboot, but a proper continuation of the original Genovia saga. Garry Marshall is dead, so you can’t talk to him, but wouldn’t your first call—the one you make maybe even before saying “yeah, let’s do this”—be to original star Anne Hathaway? Isn’t it kind of important that you know if she’s on board?
Jennifer Lopez rejected Melissa Villaseñor’s SNL pitch due to important factual inaccuracies
Saturday Night Live doesn’t always have the stink of prejudice on it. Sometimes, it’s a nice sketch show where celebrities act in silly sketches that puncture their public persona. But for every “Veganville,” there’s an “Elon Musk as Wario.” That said, the hosts have a say over what sketches they’ll suit up for, meaning performers and writers better have their facts straight.
Documentary Now! sets its sights on painted ducks and Agnès Varda in this exclusive clip
Half of the fun of Documentary Now! has always been watching the painstaking recreation of classic documentaries, and it never fails to impress. By recreating documented spontaneity, the show seemingly pulls off a magic trick. Its authenticity fools us into believing the reality, making the absurdity of Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Rhys Thomas, and Seth Meyers’ cult-favorite hit all the harder.
Our guide to the best gifts for film fans this holiday season
If you’re one of those people who winds up scouring the internet for gift ideas every holiday season, The A.V. Club is here to help alleviate some of that stress. Our 2022 curated gift guide for film buffs has lots of great suggestions for the pop-culture fans in your life, including Blu-ray box sets, original soundtracks, books, toys, and games. There’s something here for everyone on your list, whether they’re into classics or the latest releases, studio blockbusters or artsy indies. Even if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, this guide might help steer you in the right direction. And if you want to pick out an item or two for yourself we won’t judge—because hey, you’ve been very good this year too.
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film is dead in the water
Dead men tell no tales, and neither do killed movie projects. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case for Babylon’s Margot Robbie and Birds Of Prey writer Christina Hodson’s female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film, which is now dead in the water at Disney. Announced back in 2020,...
The Crown becomes even more of a Corleone drama in season 5
The emotional linchpin is a man stuck between the dying embers of a marriage and the unceasing devotion he holds to his family. His mother, meanwhile, is a staunch advocate of tradition. And between them stands another family member, sobbing over an arc that could have exhibited each and every one of their strengths, and not their weaknesses. Welcome to The Crown, although that synopsis, with some tweaks, could also easily apply to The Godfather trilogy, a blazing, unrestrained elegy of a family struggling to match their personal philosophies with the changing demands of their adopted homelands.
2023 Grammy nomination predictions: 20 artists who deserve to be on the ballot
Clockwise from top right: Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Big Thief, Rosalía, and Beyoncé Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Gareth Cattermole/Frazer Harrison/Emma McIntyre/Kevin Winter/Getty Images. 2023 Grammy Nominations are just one day away, and it’s time to place some flags in the sand. Since the eligibility period began...
Why you won't see Drake, The Weeknd, or Silk Sonic win Grammys for their albums this year
Drake, The Weeknd, and Silk Sonic Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: John Phillips/Theo Wargo/Rich Fury/Getty Images. If The Weeknd’s “Gasoline” was the synth anthem that kept you warm all winter, or Drake’s “Sticky” was stuck in your head all summer, don’t expect to see your personal favorites affirmed at the 2023 Grammys. Despite being behind some of the most notable releases of this eligibility period, neither Drake, The Weeknd, nor fellow favorites Silk Sonic will see their projects compete.
Kumail Nanjiani was approached about doing a Big Sick sequel
Director Michael Showalter’s excellent 2017 rom-com The Big Sick doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that would or could ever justify a sequel—if you ignore the fact that it made good money and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, of course. Inspired by the real-life relationship between writers Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars as a version of himself) and Emily V. Gordon, the movie covers the story of how Nanjiani and Gordon (the version of her is played by Zoe Kazan) met and started dating shortly before Gordon was put into a medically induced coma.
Chloe Bailey lands her first film role with Wall Street drama Midas Touch
Have mercy, indeed: After getting her television start on Grown-ish, pop star Chloe Bailey has nabbed her first film role in AGC Studios’ upcoming Wall Street drama Midas Touch. The film follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader ever to take the floor of the...
In the Little America season 2 trailer, everyone's American dream looks a little different
What’s the real American dream? As more people recognize how the streets-of-gold, up-by-your-bootstraps mentality has only strengthened some of America’s most ingrained prejudices, the question has never been more up for debate. As far as answers, the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America may be a good start....
Scientific process reveals important new fact: Rats know how to dance
Though we’ve understood that rats love music ever since the Pied Piper Of Hamelin assembled a legendary conga line out of the little rodents in a centuries-old fairy tale, science has gone ahead and done folk knowledge one better. Rats, it turns out, are also natural dancers. An ABC...
Wakanda Forever gets the biggest November opening of all time at the weekend box office
You had a respectable run, Black Adam, but after three weeks at the top of the U.S. box office, you didn’t have a chance this weekend: Dwayne Johnson’s superhero movie fell to second place on the box office charts, making $8.6 million and hitting $151 million total, which is quite a ways short of the debut from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened to $180 million this weekend. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, that’s a new record for a movie opening in November, and it’s only $7 million or so lower than the highest opening for all of 2022 (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which enjoyed a post-Spider-Man: No Way Home bump).
