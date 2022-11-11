ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Is the Wide Receiver Position Hurting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

By Collin Haalboom
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIpj0_0j7URG3h00

With plenty of blame to go around, it feels like the Bucs' wide receivers receivers haven't exactly received their fair share.

Byron Leftwich. Leonard Fournette. Luke Goedeke. Rob Gronkowski.

These are just some of the names that are mentioned most often when discussions take place regarding the Buccaneers' offensive struggles this season.

Considered a major strength coming into 2022, and undoubtedly a massive financial investment for the team, the Buccaneers' wide receivers haven't lived up to expectations, either. In fact, as a group, they've been very disappointing.

Whether it's based on the status of big-name players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, or because there are other more glaring issues plaguing this offense, it feels like Tampa Bay's wide receivers haven't really taken much blame for what has been a horrendous start to the season for this group.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Through 9 games, the Bucs' wide receivers have accounted for just 6 touchdowns. Evans (3), Gage (1), Jones (1), Perriman (1). The team has a PFF receiving grade of 67.9, which is 23rd in the league, behind teams such as the Patriots, Ravens, Falcons, and Commanders, all of whom are known for lacking talent at the position.

As Bohdan Yard described in the clip above, on the latest episode of the Bucs Banter Podcast, Tampa Bay's receivers are also failing to meet one of the most basic requirements of their job — catching the football.

When evaluating EPA (Expected Points Added) specifically based on dropped passes through 9 weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers have cost themselves more points than any other team in the league.

Despite their lack of production so far this season, Tampa Bay still possesses one of the most dangerous groups of pass-catchers in the NFL. It would be naive to not expect both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to find their form — and soon. In Godwin's case, he deserves some slack, as he is continuing to work his way back to full strength coming off a serious knee injury, and I have the utmost confidence that he will continue to improve as the season rolls along.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

Between the newcomers — Russell Gage and Julio Jones — at least one of them (but ideally both) is going to need to get healthy and make some kind of impact on this team. After all, the two former Falcons are costing the Bucs (a minimum of) $16 million this season. It's about time they start to earn those paychecks.

The bottom line is this: If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to put up more points in the second half of this season, they are going to need more production from their very talented, and very expensive cast of wide receivers.

But is that actually going to happen?

Well, based on these receivers' body of work over the course of their careers, and Tom Brady's as a quarterback, I wouldn't bet against it.

For more on this, and continuing coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter , and check out the Bucs Banter YouTube Channel !

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tom Brady fails catch attempt as Leonard Fournette throws interception on Tampa Bay Buccaneers trick play

Tom Brady is certainly not afraid to go out and try and catch a pass. But with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading 14-3 in the third quarter over the Seattle Seahawks, Brady could not haul in a pass from running back Leonard Fournette. On a trick play, Fournette fired to Brady down the sideline. Tariq Woolen picked off the pass as Brady fell down comically.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
TAMPA, FL
NESN

How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism

Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
TAMPA, FL
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Defends NFL Legend Tom Brady Following ESPN Comments

NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady made headlines for his apparent outburst during a recent game vs. the New Orleans Saints, where Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to struggle. Brady, however, has the full support of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who voiced his displeasure at ESPN’s handling of the situation.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks

It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay

Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady asked about unretirement regrets

Ever since Tom Brady retired and then unretired from the NFL, it seems as though his life hasn’t been going great. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers are in the midst of a mediocre season so far, Brady’s marriage officially fell apart, and he’s been plagued by injuries and controversies all season long.
TAMPA, FL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany

MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy