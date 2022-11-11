Read full article on original website
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media
(KTLA) – Two women who are models and social media influencers say they were denied entry into a popular Los Angeles nightclub because of their size. Ella Halikas said a bouncer told her and fellow “curvy” model Alexa Jay that they couldn’t follow their friends into The Highlight Room in Hollywood.
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
(WXIN) — Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way). If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.
