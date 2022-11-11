Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason
Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Tom Brady Laughs Off Embarrassing Gaffe On Buccaneers’ Trick Play
Safe to say NFL play-callers might want to reconsider the next time they think about having Tom Brady on the receiving end of a trick play. The Buccaneers quarterback stumbled a few steps down the sideline before he slipped and fell on his face all while running back Leonard Fournette tried to throw to Brady from the Wildcat formation. Fournette’s pass intended for the 45-year-old signal-caller was underthrown and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen hauled in an easy interception near the Seattle 5-yard line.
Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration
Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday. Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.
Vikings In Awe Of Justin Jefferson’s ‘Remarkable’ Catch Of Season
It was the battle of star wide receivers in Buffalo, and Justin Jefferson showed why he’s the NFL’s best. Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 128 yards off 16 targets in the Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Even with Kirk Cousins seemingly making every attempt to give the game away, the 11th-year quarterback knew who to give the ball to. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown off 16 targets.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady
There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks. Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Controversy Arises After Chargers’ Justin Herbert Takes Big Blow
Justin Herbert took a massive blow to the head, which led to some controversy that may linger after Sunday. While running the two-minute drill and hoping to extend their 13-10 lead, the Chargers quarterback led Los Angeles down the field. Herbert scrambled out of the pocket, and while he was being tackled by linebacker Fred Warner, the QB was hit low by safety Jimmie Ward and then high to the helmet by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The San Francisco 49ers defender was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and was disqualified from the game after the play was reviewed.
Matt Ryan Warms Up with Colts Starters Ahead of Raiders Game
It appears that Sam Ehlinger’s stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting will be short-lived. Matt Ryan was warming up with the starters in advance of Week 10’s encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling that he should be under center for kickoff. The Colts are in a...
NFL Twitter Roasts Tom Brady For Bucs’ Horrendous Trick Play
The Buccaneers tried to pull a fast one on the Seahawks on Sunday in Germany, but the end result was utter embarrassment for their star quarterback. With a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarterback, Tampa Bay lined up in Wildcat formation as it stood on Seattle’s 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap and pretend to break right before planting his foot and throwing left in the direction of Tom Brady, who was lined up out wide. The pass was underthrown and Brady slipped and fell around the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and was forced to watch from the turf as Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen easily intercepted the football.
Josh Allen Shoulders Blame After Bills Lose Heartbreaker Vs. Vikings
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was far from his best Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and the superstar signal-caller ultimately played a major role in Buffalo’s overtime loss. Allen turned the ball over three times in the 33-30 defeat, arguably the game of the year which featured highlights and improbable...
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Patriots’ Path To First In AFC East Opens After Dramatic Bills’ Loss
The AFC East became a lot more interesting after Week 10. There was much discussion heading into Sunday regarding the status of Josh Allen, and while the Bills quarterback got the start, Buffalo’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was by no means a foregone conclusion. Ultimately, Minnesota came back...
Why Bill Belichick Has Issue With Gabe Davis Play From Bills-Vikings
Had the Vikings wound up losing to the Bills on Sunday, Minnesota fans probably would’ve felt like they’d gotten screwed. And Bill Belichick would’ve been right there with them. After the Vikings recovered a Josh Allen fumble in the end zone to take the lead with under...
NFL Odds: How Will Buffalo Snow Affect Bills-Browns Line, Total?
A lot of times, the best NFL bets are the ones made early in the week, which could ultimately be the case with a Week 11 matchup between the Bills and Browns. As of Tuesday morning, the NESNBets live odds page had the Bills as a consensus 8.5-point home favorites with a total of 43.5 points for Sunday. While the line might ultimately fluctuate, especially given the relative uncertainty surrounding Josh Allen and his health, that total might not last for much longer.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0