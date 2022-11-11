ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgP4G_0j7UPZeg00
Tommy Wiita

A technical issue in Minnesota is to blame for a delay in a record-setting Powerball drawing earlier this week.

A winning $2.04 billion ticket matching all numbers was confirmed to be purchased in Southern California.

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Lottery said the issue related to its two-tiered verification process, delaying the scheduled Monday night drawing for almost 10 hours into Tuesday morning.

So what exactly caused the technical glitch in Minnesota?

"For several hours, we couldn't complete our essential verification processes because of a communications problem with an external vendor's computer system," a state lottery official told Bring Me The News, adding issues like these typically last an hour at the most.

An official said the problem was detected just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"From the time the Minnesota Lottery sold its last Powerball ticket at 9 p.m. until about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, our team worked with its Internal Control System vendor to fix the communications problem. However, at about 1:45 a.m., our Internal Control System vendor determined that it could not process the data it had collected throughout the day."

The process was restarted at about 2:15 a.m. to readdress the day's sales data. Due to the high volume of sales, the process took longer than usual. The Minnesota Lottery affirms that "at no time was the sales data or the game compromised."

Both vendors the Minnesota Lottery works with — a Central Gaming System and an independent Internal Control System vendor — were unable to communicate in real time with Minnesota Lottery and as a result could not "balance" – ie. verify that every data entry sent between the two systems perfectly match.

The Central Gaming System vendor is responsible for printing tickets and tracking each lottery transaction, while the Internal Control System vendor checks the work of the Central Gaming System.

"This division of responsibilities is essential so that no one, including Minnesota Lottery staff or either of the Minnesota Lottery’s key vendors, could compromise a lottery game," an official stated.

The Minnesota Lottery said, while many were disappointed with the delay, it's in the lottery's best interest to guarantee every purchased lottery ticket has a fair and equal process for a chance to win.

The lottery is working with its two vendors to minimize delays in the future and further address existing processes and contingency plans.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding. While we can’t promise another delay won’t occur, we can promise that the security and integrity of the Minnesota Lottery will remain our top priority," an official said.

The winning ticket was sold at a Altadena, Calif. gas station owned by Joseph Chahayed, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Syria in 1980, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Comments / 5

TB Lindstrom
2d ago

🤔 Delay in counting the ticket's kinda' like the delay in counting ballots?! Shenanigans??? Of course not🐑🤫🐑

Reply
10
Related
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND

The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota seeing early RSV season, severity unclear

A surprise early start to the winter respiratory virus season is clogging pediatric hospitals in Minnesota with sick and wheezing children. The uptick is mostly from RSV and influenza, and a little COVID-19. "Our emergency departments are seeing volumes that we have never seen before and the hospital capacity situation...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
84K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy