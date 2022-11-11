‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Analysis: It's messy history week with 'Dangerous Liaisons' and 'The Crown'
Oh historical fiction, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways -- because thanks to some newly-streaming shows this week, there's at least two.
Here's How "The Crown" Has Depicted The English Royals Over The Years
Some of these resemblances have been truly uncanny.
Bustle
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
goldderby.com
Dominic West movies and TV shows ranked: 10 greatest roles worst to best
For the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series “The Crown,” the coveted role of Charles, Prince of Wales, passes from Season 4’s Josh O’Connor to veteran actor Dominic West. Given that the new season chronicles Charles’ stormy relationship with his wife Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), the king-in-waiting (and his many emotional conflicts) comes to the forefront as never before in the series. And, given his successful career in both films and television, West is just the actor to handle it.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
toofab.com
Emma Thompson Reflects on Being 'Utterly Blind' in Her Relationship with Ex Kenneth Branagh
"I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely." Emma Thompson knows how love can make one oblivious to reality. The two-time Oscar winner opened up about the end of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh in an interview with the New Yorker. Thompson...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone prequel shares first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has revealed its first look at stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The new Paramount+ series will focus on an older generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the end of the Prohibition era and the Great Depression in the American West. Ford and Mirren, who...
Emma Thompson Says She Was ‘Utterly Blind’ To Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson, 63, got candid about the deterioration of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh, 61, in a new interview with The New Yorker. Emma, who was married to the British film director from 1989 to 1995, openly addressed Kenneth’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter, 56. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Cruella star said. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74
King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch. In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
digitalspy.com
Kingsman's Mark Strong lands next lead role with Joel Kinnaman
Kingsman actor Mark Strong has landed his next lead role alongside Joel Kinnaman in an action thriller film set in Boston, Massachusetts, called The Silent Hour. The film is being directed by Brad Anderson and will feature Kinnaman as a detective who suffers a workplace accident, which leaves him physically and mentally traumatised with hearing impairment. He then tries his hand at interpreting for the cops.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
David Sims’s Culture Picks: Andor, Jane Eyre, and Jessie Buckley
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Good morning, and welcome back to The Daily’s Sunday culture edition, in which one...
Henry Cavill Gushes Over An Enola Holmes 2 Location That He Says Really Inspired His Sherlock Holmes Performance
Henry Cavill takes about the iconic set that helped him fully embody the character of Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2.
Comments / 0