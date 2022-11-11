‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Missed Having Sam Claflin On Set For Enola Holmes 2
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Plenty of fans didn't know what to expect when Netflix released "Enola Holmes," the film adaptation of a popular young adult fiction book series penned by author Nancy Springer. What they got was a highly entertaining portrayal of the titular character Enola, younger sister to the famous Sherlock Holmes. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown wonderfully took on the role of the character with Henry Cavill, wearing Sherlock's famous deerstalker hat. With the film's open-ended conclusion (with Enola finding her purpose in life), the ball was in Netflix's court to decide if a sequel was to be made. Well, the studio took the ball and ran with it, producing and recently releasing the second installment, "Enola Holmes 2."
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Bustle
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
goldderby.com
Dominic West movies and TV shows ranked: 10 greatest roles worst to best
For the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series “The Crown,” the coveted role of Charles, Prince of Wales, passes from Season 4’s Josh O’Connor to veteran actor Dominic West. Given that the new season chronicles Charles’ stormy relationship with his wife Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), the king-in-waiting (and his many emotional conflicts) comes to the forefront as never before in the series. And, given his successful career in both films and television, West is just the actor to handle it.
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
toofab.com
Emma Thompson Reflects on Being 'Utterly Blind' in Her Relationship with Ex Kenneth Branagh
"I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely." Emma Thompson knows how love can make one oblivious to reality. The two-time Oscar winner opened up about the end of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh in an interview with the New Yorker. Thompson...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone prequel shares first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has revealed its first look at stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The new Paramount+ series will focus on an older generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the end of the Prohibition era and the Great Depression in the American West. Ford and Mirren, who...
Emma Thompson Says She Was ‘Utterly Blind’ To Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson, 63, got candid about the deterioration of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh, 61, in a new interview with The New Yorker. Emma, who was married to the British film director from 1989 to 1995, openly addressed Kenneth’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter, 56. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Cruella star said. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
startattle.com
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Popculture
See Brendan Fraser in Heartbreaking First Trailer for 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser earned widespread acclaim and minutes-long standing ovations during the fall film festival circuit for The Whale. A24 is sharing a little bit of that performance in the film's first trailer, released on Tuesday. The Whale marks a comeback for The Mummy star and was directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. A24 will release the film on Dec. 9.
Henry Cavill Gushes Over An Enola Holmes 2 Location That He Says Really Inspired His Sherlock Holmes Performance
Henry Cavill takes about the iconic set that helped him fully embody the character of Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2.
David Sims’s Culture Picks: Andor, Jane Eyre, and Jessie Buckley
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Good morning, and welcome back to The Daily’s Sunday culture edition, in which one...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
This Christmas — release date, cast, plot, first look, and all about the new festive movie
This Christmas is a festive feelgood movie arriving on Sky Cinema and stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario.
