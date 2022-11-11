Star Trek star William Shatner says that his feuds with fellow cast members are the fault of "bitter and embitterred" co-stars. Shatner's role as Capt. James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and seven Star Trek movies are iconic. The tension between him and other Star Trek cast members is also well-known to fans. The primary source of this information is the various memoirs written by the cast. In his new memoir Boldly Go, Shatner recalled feeling taken back when Nichelle Nichols told him most of his co-stars found him to be "cold and arrogant." It seems that, as the years have gone by, Shatner has come to believe the problem is not him but them.

