Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6
Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
A.V. Club
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
Nobody On NCIS: Hawaii Was Prepared For Lucy And Kate's Staggering Height Difference
When the season finale of "NCIS: Hawaii" aired, fans of new couple Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) went wild when Kate broke out of her comfort zone and performed an awkward serenade to Lucy, singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love." While the scene was romantic and spontaneous, it took Kate the whole season to get there. As the career-driven, tightly wound agent, Kate didn't know how to be vulnerable, or how to let her guard down. Nervously singing to Lucy shows that she's willing to try things she's awkward at because she loves Kate.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
ComicBook
William Shatner Blames Star Trek Feuds on "Bitter and Embittered" Co-Stars
Star Trek star William Shatner says that his feuds with fellow cast members are the fault of "bitter and embitterred" co-stars. Shatner's role as Capt. James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and seven Star Trek movies are iconic. The tension between him and other Star Trek cast members is also well-known to fans. The primary source of this information is the various memoirs written by the cast. In his new memoir Boldly Go, Shatner recalled feeling taken back when Nichelle Nichols told him most of his co-stars found him to be "cold and arrogant." It seems that, as the years have gone by, Shatner has come to believe the problem is not him but them.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah on "Exciting" 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the agents from the different NCIS divisions — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai'i —will come together in an epic three-hour crossover event. Yes, the NCISverse is finally uniting NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2023. The mega-crossover event...
toofab.com
Margot Robbie Reveals Her Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Dead In the Water
She also shares why she almost quit the business early in her career. Margot Robbie won't be hitting the high seas anytime soon for her previously-announced "Pirates of the Caribbean" flick, which she now says is dead in the water. In June 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robbie would...
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 6
Did the NCIS agents find out the truth about the abduction?. On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6, a navy admiral was taken from his home. Meanwhile, Kensi struggled with being the fun parent while Deeks went apartment hunting with his mom. Elsewhere, Callen had a plan to utilize...
‘Scandal’s’ Jeff Perry plays opposite Hilary Swank in the new ABC series ‘Alaska Daily’
Jeff Perry stars in ABC’s new series “Alaska Daily,” where he plays an investigative journalist opposite of Hilary Swank. Perry took it upon himself to head up to Alaska to visit the editors of the Anchorage Daily News — the source newspaper on which the show is basing a lot of its news stories — […]
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date
NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to m—er him. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. – David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date. NCIS Season 20 Episode...
'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January
"NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will have a three-hour crossover event in January.
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
ETOnline.com
Fred Armisen Details His Transformation Into Uncle Fester for Netflix's 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
Fred Armisen was nearly unrecognizable when he made his debut as Uncle Fester Addams in Netflix's Wednesday trailer. The Portlandia star steps into the iconic character for the upcoming series, a role that was previously made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan. Armisen acknowledged his predecessor's performance in the...
Comments / 0