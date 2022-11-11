ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comedian Gallagher, Famed For Smashing Watermelons, Dead At 76

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcJ4x_0j7UP92H00
American comedian Gallagher in 1980.

American comedian Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., known by his stage name Gallagher, has died from organ failure, his family told NBC News. He was 76.

His longtime and former manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed the news to HuffPost.

The funnyman and sledgehammer enthusiast passed away Friday while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, home, his son-in-law told NBC. Before his death, he had spent years fighting serious health conditions, including several heart attacks.

Gallagher became a household name in 1980 with his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening,” directed by Mike Nesmith of The Monkees fame, Marquardo told HuffPost in an emailed statement. “This was the first comedy stand-up special ever to air on cable television.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11A0bw_0j7UP92H00
Gallagher on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1978.

The prop comedian deployed his observational humor in multiple HBO specials and 14 specials that aired on Showtime and MTV. According to his website, he was the top-rated comedian in ticket sales and ratings for 15 years and performed 3,500 live shows throughout his decades-long career.

Toward the end of his career, the comedian starred in his first movie, “The Book of Daniel,” and had a series of very appropriate Geico commercial s.

Gallagher was best known for his signature comedy bit, “Sledge-O-Matic,” in which he’d take a large mallet and release his anger by smashing various foods and objects. He’d often aim his props bits toward a live audience — forcing them to shield themselves with plastic and goggles.

Although Gallagher shattered everything from pound cake (heh) to a newspaper vending machine, his fans were most enthusiastic about his love for obliterating watermelons.

Marquardo told HuffPost that Gallagher toured for his loyal audience steadily until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallagher’s sense of humor stopped resonating with younger audiences in his later years. A 2011 review of a show he did in Florida by the Miami New Times described the comedian as “aging, confused, defensive, [and] slightly bigoted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb7JP_0j7UP92H00
Gallagher performing in San Francisco in 2011.

“Though it’d be sort of pompous to call Gallagher an actual bigot, let’s just say, it was more than a challenge for me to even get his knocks on gays, Blacks, Mexicans, Jews, and women,” the reviewer wrote.

Lindy West of Seattle’s “The Stranger” expressed a similar opinion in a 2011 review of one of his gigs in Washington state. West described being shocked to discover that Gallagher was “a paranoid, delusional, right-wing religious maniac” after a joke he made about former President Barack Obama’s skin tone.

“Gallagher was known for his edgy style, brilliant wordplay, and inventive props,” Marquardo told HuffPost.

“While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story.”

Comments / 9

DWNYS
2d ago

Once in Hospice it's over. Do hope they kept him comfortable through heart attacks. He enjoyed life to its limits, and brought laughter to many. 76 is good long run. RIP...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Gallagher, Prop Comic, Dead at 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for his “Sledge-O-Matic” routine in which he smashed produce (most notably watermelon) with a giant sledgehammer, died on Friday. He was 76. Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher) died of organ failure, his former manager told Variety, after being in hospice care for several years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
RadarOnline

Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries

One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
HuffPost

HuffPost

198K+
Followers
11K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy