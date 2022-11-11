ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hill

Chris Christie says GOP ‘nominated some bad candidates’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said Republicans “nominated some bad candidates” in the midterm elections after the GOP underperformed on projections of a red wave. Christie said in a roundtable discussion on ABC News that Democrats “got more fired up than people thought and that...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

GEORGIA STATE
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Anti-abortion group rips GOP following midterm election defeats

A prominent anti-abortion organization blamed the GOP losses Wednesday morning on candidates' failure to take strong stances on abortion. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser attacked Republican candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, for failing to define their position on abortion, suggesting that it left them vulnerable to attacks from abortion proponents on an issue that dominated the election cycle following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Dannenfelser noted the success in Florida of Sen. Marco Rubio, who was quick to endorse a 15-week national abortion ban.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Trump officials interfered with CDC guidance for political purposes, House panel finds

The Trump administration regularly interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) process for developing and issuing guidance about the coronavirus, changed scientific reports and undermined top public health officials, a congressional panel said Monday. The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said interviews, emails and...

