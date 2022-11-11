Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Biden to announce first bill he’d send to new Democratic Congress would codify Roe v. Wade
President Biden on Tuesday will announce that the first bill he would send to Congress if Democrats retain their majorities would be one to codify the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights. Biden is set to make the remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Democratic...
Chris Christie says GOP ‘nominated some bad candidates’
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said Republicans “nominated some bad candidates” in the midterm elections after the GOP underperformed on projections of a red wave. Christie said in a roundtable discussion on ABC News that Democrats “got more fired up than people thought and that...
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?
In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
What Looks Like Pot, Acts Like Pot, but Is Legal Nearly Everywhere? Meet Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC
ST. LOUIS — It was not shocking that people listening to musicians covering Grateful Dead and Phish songs in October at a dive bar here would be interested in trying a new drink containing delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in weed. What was unusual was seeing a bar...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Recreational weed now legal in 21 states: Here's where it passed, where it was rejected this week
Maryland and Missouri legalized recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterms. But Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected their proposals.
If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Democrats keep the Senate
Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona, a pair of battleground states that Republicans contested fiercely.
‘They completely f--ked up’: How the GOP lost its grip on the Senate majority
Democrats held the chamber despite a series of obstacles. And they couldn’t have done it without Republicans blowing winnable races.
Anti-abortion group rips GOP following midterm election defeats
A prominent anti-abortion organization blamed the GOP losses Wednesday morning on candidates' failure to take strong stances on abortion. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser attacked Republican candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, for failing to define their position on abortion, suggesting that it left them vulnerable to attacks from abortion proponents on an issue that dominated the election cycle following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Dannenfelser noted the success in Florida of Sen. Marco Rubio, who was quick to endorse a 15-week national abortion ban.
Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say
President Biden directed his administration to reconsider the Schedule 1 drug classification of cannabis, but the move could have unintended consequences.
Trump officials interfered with CDC guidance for political purposes, House panel finds
The Trump administration regularly interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) process for developing and issuing guidance about the coronavirus, changed scientific reports and undermined top public health officials, a congressional panel said Monday. The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said interviews, emails and...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
