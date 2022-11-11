Read full article on original website
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
WLWT 5
Deputies: 15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Clough Pike
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 8400 block of Clough Pike early Monday morning. Deputies say the 15-year-old was found in the roadway of Clough Pike just before 1 a.m. Officials say the vehicle,...
Last week we told you a little about Joseph Darlinton, West Union&rsqu
linknky.com
1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington
Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
David P. Arn, 53, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof. Jacob Arnold, 30, rear license not illuminated $100 fine plus court costs, reckless driving dismissed. Maxwell J. Arrasmith, 17, careless driving, $100 fine plus court costs. Caruntu Cati-Maria, 35, attempted possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notice on...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
Ledger Independent
Ohio River Way to hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg
The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The summit presents a unique opportunity for communities along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, Ohio to...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3 Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Ham
WLWT 5
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
q95fm.net
Gun Shots Fired in Morgan County After Bus Drops Off Student
Morgan County school officials announced that a gunshot was fired shortly after a student got off the school bus Thursday evening. In a letter sent to parents and guardians of Morgan County School students, the student sprinted up the road when the bus dropped him off at the stop. a gun was fired somewhere between the bus stop and the student’s home.
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
wdrb.com
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WKRC
1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
How these abandoned silos became an urban explorer destination. The post Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
