Mason County, KY

linknky.com

1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington

Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
COVINGTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

David P. Arn, 53, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof. Jacob Arnold, 30, rear license not illuminated $100 fine plus court costs, reckless driving dismissed. Maxwell J. Arrasmith, 17, careless driving, $100 fine plus court costs. Caruntu Cati-Maria, 35, attempted possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notice on...
MASON COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Ledger Independent

Ohio River Way to hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg

The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The summit presents a unique opportunity for communities along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, Ohio to...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Boone County police searching for missing adult male

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Gun Shots Fired in Morgan County After Bus Drops Off Student

Morgan County school officials announced that a gunshot was fired shortly after a student got off the school bus Thursday evening. In a letter sent to parents and guardians of Morgan County School students, the student sprinted up the road when the bus dropped him off at the stop. a gun was fired somewhere between the bus stop and the student’s home.
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKRC

1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

