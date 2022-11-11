Read full article on original website
This $2,000 Collection of Wooden Dolls Will Sing to You Like a Choir
Just in time for gifting season, Teenage Engineering has released a product that’s perfect for the music lover in your life—cool, functional and extremely adorable. The company has designed a collection of wooden dolls that can sing on their own or combine to form a tabletop choir, as Gizmodo reported. The eight dolls were inspired by Teenage Engineering’s very first project, the original absolut choir, but come with some very 2022 features. Each doll is handcrafted from solid beech and polished with hard wax oil. Inside, you’ll find the speaker module, which has four hours of performance time and is removable as...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
The Monkees: Mike Nesmith Reveals the Slightly Weird but True Story of ‘Zilch’s’ Mr. Bob Dobalina
On 'Headquarters' The Monkees took control of their musical direction, including a spoken word song featuring the now-iconic name Mr. Bob Dobalina.
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Bride's Brothers Dazzle Wedding Guests As Flower Boys: 'New Wedding Trend'
A viral video showing a bride's brothers serving as her "flower boys" at her wedding delighted guests and viewers alike. Jessica Wallace shared the video to her TikTok account @onlyonejesss, where it was viewed 12 million times. In the video, Lavaughn and Matthew Harvey, danced their way down the aisle while they tossed flower petals.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Bo Johnson on riding the perfect comedic wave
Seattle-based comedian headed for San Diego's Mic Drop Comedy on Nov. 18 and 19
Rarest Known Buddy Holly Poster, From ‘the Day the Music Died,’ Sells for Nearly $450,000
The only known poster from “The Day the Music Died,” the concert that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper were traveling to when their plane crashed on Feb. 3, 1959, has sold for a record-setting $447,000 at Heritage Auctions. The poster’s final price shattered the house’s previous record price of $275,000, previously held by a Beatles 1966 Shea Stadium concert poster, which sold at Heritage on April 18. While rather morbid, the poster’s value and rarity are beyond question: Holly, Valens and the Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) died when their plane crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, on their way to a...
Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early
Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen
Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
Chiiild Returns With New Single, “Bon Voyage”
Expectedly, this one’s for the late night drives. Chiiild, an experimental soul band from Montréal, has returned with a new single and music video, “Bon Voyage.” The band is fronted and mostly managed by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, who collaborates with producer-guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s last release back in February, a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.“
Woman's Hilarious Encounter With Man on Train Has Us Rolling With Laughter
What a great story to tell for years to come.
Listen Up! Russ Hewitt's Chasing Horizons is a Musical Gift
EVERY time the extraordinary musician Russ Hewitt releases a new CD, I am overjoyed at the musical gift he has given the world. His latest CD, Chasing Horizons, is gorgeous, soulful, and utterly addicting. I think you will feel the same, too. You've read our interview with him for his...
Happy 100th Birthday Madeleine Sherwood
Today is the 100th birthday of the actress Madeleine Sherwood. You recognize her, you know her face. I love the life stories of character actors and her’s is as great as some of the characters she has played. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that it was left.
Spy Concert Review: MSO’s ‘Four Seasons’ Times 2 by Steve Parks
It became apparent from before the start that the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s choice of an “Eight Seasons” format for its November concerts was popular. This on an evening when it felt as though we have but two seasons now: summer and winter separated by teasingly brief intervals of spring and autumn.
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
