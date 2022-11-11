Alex Pereira is one of the few men to ever defeat Israel Adesanya in a fight, but the stakes are much higher when the old rivals meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden. Adesanya, the middleweight champion, will make the sixth defense of his title against the No. 4-ranked Pereira on the back end of a title-fight doubleheader to close the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from New York City. Both combatants were professional kickboxers before transitioning to mixed martial arts. Pereira twice defeated Adesanya, including once by knockout, and has ascended the ranks of the UFC for his first title shot against his longtime foe.

