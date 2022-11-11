Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated outside UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK – The anthology of Nate Diaz crowd fights built one clip greater Saturday outside Madison Square Garden. Following the conclusion of UFC 281, Diaz was caught on video as he was separated from Conor McGregor ally and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and others as Paradigm Sports founder Audie Attar attempted to quell the situation.
Video: Terrifying Alex Pereira shows up for UFC 281 staredown with Israel Adesanya ready for war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins (video replay here), held in advance of the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns
Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
UFC 281 Live Stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Pereira online, fight card, start time on ESPN+ PPV
Two title fights, a grudge match between top contenders and a UFC legend whose career is winding down. What more can you ask for from UFC 281 on Saturday, Nov. 12?. The event is headlined by a showdown between longtime rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira for the former’s middleweight championship. The UFC 281 main card will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction, odds, picks, time: Best bets on the fight card from an MMA expert
Alex Pereira is one of the few men to ever defeat Israel Adesanya in a fight, but the stakes are much higher when the old rivals meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden. Adesanya, the middleweight champion, will make the sixth defense of his title against the No. 4-ranked Pereira on the back end of a title-fight doubleheader to close the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from New York City. Both combatants were professional kickboxers before transitioning to mixed martial arts. Pereira twice defeated Adesanya, including once by knockout, and has ascended the ranks of the UFC for his first title shot against his longtime foe.
UFC 281 preview: Frankie Edgar leaves MMA in a much better place than he found it
NEW YORK — You'll learn all you need to know about the type of fighter and competitor Frankie Edgar has been during a 17-year MMA career by looking at the opponents he's faced in his seven most recent fights. By the time he faced Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout at UFC 222 on March 3, 2018, it was fairly obvious that Edgar's time as an elite contender was over.
UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
UFC 281 results: Frankie Edgar suffers brutal knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez in final MMA fight
NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar suffered a brutal knockout loss in his final MMA bout Saturday at Madison Square Garden. In the eyes of many, Edgar’s career will land him in the Hall of Fame. But what is expected to be the final result on his record, will be a knockout loss at UFC 281.
UFC 284 fight card: Islam Makhachev to defend lightweight crown vs. featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski
The superfight is on. Recently crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has been granted his request as the native of Dagestan will take on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his first title defense. The two are set to throw down in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 12, the promotion announced on Saturday.
UFC 281 predictions: Who are we picking in the two title fights in New York?
The UFC is back in the “Big Apple” with a pair of title fights at the top of the bill. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+. (Click...
Join 411’s Live UFC 281 Coverage
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Champ Israel Adesanya (185 lbs.) vs. #4 Alex Pereira (184.6 lbs.) – for middleweight title. Champ Carla Esparza (114.8 lbs.) vs. #2 Zhang Weili (114.8 lbs.) – for women’s strawweight title. #5 Michael Chandler (155.8 lbs.) vs. #2 Dustin Poirier (156...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
Champion vs. champion fight set for February's UFC 284
For the first time since March 2021, the UFC will hold a champion vs. champion fight at February 11th's UFC 284. Announced on Saturday after weeks of rumors, new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 will take place in Perth, Australia.
