MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira

UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
MMAmania.com

Video: Terrifying Alex Pereira shows up for UFC 281 staredown with Israel Adesanya ready for war

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins (video replay here), held in advance of the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns

Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Cleveland.com

UFC 281 Live Stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Pereira online, fight card, start time on ESPN+ PPV

Two title fights, a grudge match between top contenders and a UFC legend whose career is winding down. What more can you ask for from UFC 281 on Saturday, Nov. 12?. The event is headlined by a showdown between longtime rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira for the former’s middleweight championship. The UFC 281 main card will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video

Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
CBS Sports

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction, odds, picks, time: Best bets on the fight card from an MMA expert

Alex Pereira is one of the few men to ever defeat Israel Adesanya in a fight, but the stakes are much higher when the old rivals meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden. Adesanya, the middleweight champion, will make the sixth defense of his title against the No. 4-ranked Pereira on the back end of a title-fight doubleheader to close the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from New York City. Both combatants were professional kickboxers before transitioning to mixed martial arts. Pereira twice defeated Adesanya, including once by knockout, and has ascended the ranks of the UFC for his first title shot against his longtime foe.
WSB Radio

UFC 281 preview: Frankie Edgar leaves MMA in a much better place than he found it

NEW YORK — You'll learn all you need to know about the type of fighter and competitor Frankie Edgar has been during a 17-year MMA career by looking at the opponents he's faced in his seven most recent fights. By the time he faced Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout at UFC 222 on March 3, 2018, it was fairly obvious that Edgar's time as an elite contender was over.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live UFC 281 Coverage

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) Champ Israel Adesanya (185 lbs.) vs. #4 Alex Pereira (184.6 lbs.) – for middleweight title. Champ Carla Esparza (114.8 lbs.) vs. #2 Zhang Weili (114.8 lbs.) – for women’s strawweight title. #5 Michael Chandler (155.8 lbs.) vs. #2 Dustin Poirier (156...
Yardbarker

Champion vs. champion fight set for February's UFC 284

For the first time since March 2021, the UFC will hold a champion vs. champion fight at February 11th's UFC 284. Announced on Saturday after weeks of rumors, new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 will take place in Perth, Australia.

