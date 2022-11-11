Gándara Center teams up with small business owners in Massachusetts to offer mental health support

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Is your CT community financially healthy? This national dashboard can give you a glimpse.
While people in Connecticut on the whole may be on a good financial footing compared to national averages, some of the state’s largest cities are lagging behind. A national dashboard by the Urban Institute that aims to help local communities close racial wealth gaps finds that delinquent debt, lower credit scores and lower emergency savings are more common in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury.
Amazon launches text message-based Amazon Clinic in 32 states including CT, MA and ME
Seattle-headquartered Amazon Inc. launched the text message-based Amazon Clinic in 32 states, including three in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine, to treat more than 20 common conditions including hair loss, acne, and allergies. “We developed Amazon Clinic because we believe that treating a migraine shouldn’t be a headache,” said Dr. Nworah...
Lamont ready to extend CT gas tax holiday into the winter
It appears Connecticut motorists will continue to enjoy a state gasoline tax break through the winter, though full details remain to be settled. Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Tuesday that he’s ready to support an extension of the holiday that has waived Connecticut’s 25-cents-per-gallon retail levy on gasoline since April 1. That holiday currently is slated to expire after Nov. 30.
Sema4 closes CT labs, cuts hundreds of jobs
Sema4, a biotechnology company that received millions of dollars in state loans to open laboratories in Branford and Stamford — and later went on to serve as a top COVID-testing contractor for the state during the first two years of the pandemic — is shuttering its Connecticut lab operations.
CT Governor Lamont calls for an extension of the gas tax holiday and free bus service
Governor Ned Lamont Tuesday said state lawmakers should meet in special session, to extend a gas tax holiday, and enact a gradual return of the gas tax. Without legislative action, the 25-cent per gallon tax would return on Thursday, Dec. 1. "What you probably should do is start phasing down...
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
More students, companies are pursuing apprenticeships in CT
It took about two weeks to assemble the application, recalls Tahjay Greene, a senior at Platt Technical High School in Milford. First he had to gather his high school transcripts, three teacher recommendations, attendance and community service records and various signatures from school administrators. Then there was the essay portion, which asked, among other questions: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”
Massachusetts gambling regulators delay decision on proposed Hardwick racetrack
Massachusetts gambling regulators decided Monday to suspend a vote on a proposed horse-racing track in Hardwick, Massachusetts. That's after some residents submitted a petition opposing the project. Hardwick is a rural community of less than 3,000 people about 20 miles west of Worcester. A developer and a horse breeder want...
First snow of the season arrives in Connecticut
Some parts of Connecticut saw snowflakes Tuesday evening, marking the first snow of the season. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for northwestern Connecticut, including Hartford County and Litchfield County, as well as western Massachusetts and eastern New York.
Paul Mounds, Nora Dannehy leaving Lamont administration
With the election settled, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday the first changes in his administration for his second term: the long-planned departures of his chief of staff, Paul Mounds, and general counsel, Nora R. Dannehy. Jonathan Dach, the deputy chief of staff, will succeed Mounds. Natalie Braswell, a lawyer whom...
Google will pay $6.5M to Connecticut as part of a national location privacy settlement
Connecticut is expected to receive $6.5 million from Google as part of a settlement with states across the country. The agreement was announced Monday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Google continued to collect personal information about its customers' location even after those customers told the internet giant not to track their locations.
Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality
Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S. And for Black babies, the picture is especially dire. They're over 3 1/2 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports on what some birth workers are doing to address that.
Those with mobility issues can tour public parks on motorized all-terrain wheelchairs
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Georgia and South Dakota are the most recent states to offer motorized, all-terrain wheelchairs you can rent in public parks, according to The Washington Post. These 500-pound chairs can go over fallen trees, snow, swamps and steep inclines. Although, they can't go on some narrow trails or down stairs, they're allowing people with mobility issues to experience public parks that have long been inaccessible, free of charge.
Three University of Virginia students are dead and two are injured after a shooting
Today classes were canceled on college campuses in Virginia and in Idaho after separate but devastating events yesterday. At the University of Idaho, four students were found dead at a house near campus. Police are investigating the deaths as homicides. And in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia, today officials announced they had arrested the lone suspect in a shooting that left three students dead and sent two to the hospital. The suspect, a 22-year-old student, was picked up in a suburb of Richmond and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Sandy Hausman is Charlottesville bureau chief for Virginia Public Radio. Hey, Sandy.
Beacon Hill quiet after elections, passage of $3.7B economic development package
With the election over, is it back to business as usual for Massachusetts lawmakers?. Last week, voters not only chose Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll to be the next governor and lieutenant governor, but they also picked Democrats for the other four constitutional offices. That means that the two highest ranking Republicans in the legislature currently are minority leaders, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Brad Jones, R- North Reading.
Eversource begins setting new rates, saying it's in an unprecedented position
New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, Eversource, told state regulators late last week that failures in wholesale energy markets could make it difficult for them to secure enough energy for customers this winter using their normal process. Because the utility only distributes electricity, instead of owning plants that generate it,...
A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When you think of turkeys, with those sharp beaks and claws, you probably don't think of cuddles. But Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Southern California is challenging that notion. Many birds are rescued from farms where they would have ended up on the dinner table. And at the sanctuary, they're like emotional support animals - sitting in your lap and posing for pictures. Apparently, they are cuddly.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reflects on her pivotal reelection in Nevada
Democrats are expected to keep control of the U.S. Senate after a Senate race in Nevada was called over the weekend. Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection after a tough challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. But her narrow victory raises questions about Democrats' future success in the state. Senator Cortez Masto joins us now. First off, Senator, congratulations on your reelection. You won by fewer than 7000 votes. In 2016, you won by a much bigger margin. Is your party on shaky ground in Nevada right now?
Sen. Cortez Masto, who gave Democrats the Senate, says people want solutions
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won reelection over the weekend, giving her party control of the U.S. Senate for another two years. She beat Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt by roughly 7,000 votes — a much slimmer margin than in 2016, when she was first elected to the Senate (and notably became the first Latina woman to do so).
