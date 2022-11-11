Gándara Center teams up with small business owners in Massachusetts to offer mental health support

Today classes were canceled on college campuses in Virginia and in Idaho after separate but devastating events yesterday. At the University of Idaho, four students were found dead at a house near campus. Police are investigating the deaths as homicides. And in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia, today officials announced they had arrested the lone suspect in a shooting that left three students dead and sent two to the hospital. The suspect, a 22-year-old student, was picked up in a suburb of Richmond and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Sandy Hausman is Charlottesville bureau chief for Virginia Public Radio. Hey, Sandy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO