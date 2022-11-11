ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

Who Biden calls, and why

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. As allied countries remember their war dead today — in commemorations variously known as Veterans’ Day or Remembrance Day — Germany engages in a more cautious National Day of Mourning, and China holds its version of Black Friday: the world’s largest shopping sale, known as Singles Day.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Congress expected to take up leftover FDA bills in lame duck

BURR, MURRAY PRESS FORWARD ON LEFTOVER FDA BILLS — FDA legislation that fell off the September user fee reauthorization package is likely to find a home in an end-of-year government funding bill after Democrats emerged stronger than expected from the midterm election. “On nerd FDA policy, this is setting...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

About Biden's climate pit stop

Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. President Joe Biden departed Egypt after only three hours Friday, leaving as many questions behind as there were when he arrived. Speaking to a packed audience at the United Nations climate summit, the president said the United States is preparing a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election

The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs

TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Beast

Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis. During his rally in Latrobe,...
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

The Republican Elite Makes Its Move Against Trump

Earlier this year, I wrote a profile of Ron DeSantis, a figure who seemed to point the way toward the party’s post-Trump future. That future, it seemed to me, could arrive much sooner than many people forecast at the time. “If you completely dismiss the possibility that DeSantis could pry the Republican base away from a president to whom it has formed a cultlike attachment,” I argued, “you may not be considering the potential effect of two more years of DeSantis being given the sort of coverage in the right-wing media that Pravda devoted to Joseph Stalin.”
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Donald Trump calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an 'average governor', takes credit for his first term in first direct attack

Former President Donald Trump is hearing footsteps. That's the only explanation for a long-winded rant he posted to his personal social media platform Truth Social following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide victory in the midterms. DeSantis' shellacking of challenger Charlie Crist was cause for celebration for the GOP writ large,...
FLORIDA STATE

