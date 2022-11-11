Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Who Biden calls, and why
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. As allied countries remember their war dead today — in commemorations variously known as Veterans’ Day or Remembrance Day — Germany engages in a more cautious National Day of Mourning, and China holds its version of Black Friday: the world’s largest shopping sale, known as Singles Day.
Biden's mission at climate summit: Convince world 'it’s different now'
Delegates at COP27 were divided on whether the U.S. president's three-hour visit met the mark.
POLITICO
Congress expected to take up leftover FDA bills in lame duck
BURR, MURRAY PRESS FORWARD ON LEFTOVER FDA BILLS — FDA legislation that fell off the September user fee reauthorization package is likely to find a home in an end-of-year government funding bill after Democrats emerged stronger than expected from the midterm election. “On nerd FDA policy, this is setting...
POLITICO
About Biden's climate pit stop
Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. President Joe Biden departed Egypt after only three hours Friday, leaving as many questions behind as there were when he arrived. Speaking to a packed audience at the United Nations climate summit, the president said the United States is preparing a...
Elon Musk Responded to a Senator the Only Way He Knows How
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Elon Musk seems to have settled on a bold new strategy for responding to a letter from a US senator probing his handling of Twitter: shitposting. On Friday, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) tweeted...
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election
The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
Trump comes up with a new nickname for DeSantis, while DeSantis avoids talking about Trump
Tension has been budding between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the Sunshine State’s biggest Republicans. Trump didn’t endorse the Floridian this year in the state’s gubernatorial race and DeSantis, in turn, didn’t attend Trump’s rally on Sunday, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.
POLITICO
Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs
TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
Right-wing figures are ripping into Trump for mocking Ron DeSantis ahead of the midterms
Some right-wing figures who usually back Donald Trump are now slamming him for mocking Ron DeSantis. The former president gave DeSantis the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious" on Saturday. Critics of the nickname said the mockery undermines GOP unity as the midterms approach. Prominent right-wing pundits and personalities have been criticizing former...
Trump Gives Nod To Ron DeSantis After Critics Blast Him Over Name-Calling
Several right-wingers were furious that Donald Trump came up with a mocking nickname for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis just days before the midterm elections and his own race for reelection. The harsh digs against the former president apparently got to Trump, who called out a single pitch for DeSantis...
Daily Beast
Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis. During his rally in Latrobe,...
Democrats keep the Senate
Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona, a pair of battleground states that Republicans contested fiercely.
Nymag.com
The Republican Elite Makes Its Move Against Trump
Earlier this year, I wrote a profile of Ron DeSantis, a figure who seemed to point the way toward the party’s post-Trump future. That future, it seemed to me, could arrive much sooner than many people forecast at the time. “If you completely dismiss the possibility that DeSantis could pry the Republican base away from a president to whom it has formed a cultlike attachment,” I argued, “you may not be considering the potential effect of two more years of DeSantis being given the sort of coverage in the right-wing media that Pravda devoted to Joseph Stalin.”
Donald Trump calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an 'average governor', takes credit for his first term in first direct attack
Former President Donald Trump is hearing footsteps. That's the only explanation for a long-winded rant he posted to his personal social media platform Truth Social following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide victory in the midterms. DeSantis' shellacking of challenger Charlie Crist was cause for celebration for the GOP writ large,...
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
The Republican Civil War Starts Now
Donald Trump will likely spend the next two years going after Ron DeSantis in order to clinch the 2024 Republican nomination.
How blood-and-guts headlines propelled Republicans in New York
In New York, voters consistently ranked crime among their top concerns in polls, while voters nationally did not.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
Comments / 0