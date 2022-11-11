Drake and 21 Savage are again at the top of the charts, as their collaborative project Her Loss debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The Nov. 4 release sold 404,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it the biggest Hip-Hop release of 2022, the 36-year-old’s 12th number-one album, and the Atlanta rapper’s third number-one album. Eight of the album’s 16 songs also debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The opener “Rich Flex” is number two, “Major Distribution” is number three, “On BS” is number four, “Spin Bout U” is number five, “Pu**y...

9 MINUTES AGO