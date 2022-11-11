ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Interview with Congressman John Larson

By Renee DiNino
WKSS KISS 95-7
 2 days ago

Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

Renee DiNino of The River 105.9 will be broadcasting live at Connecticut Foodshare's headquarters located at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford on Tuesday, November 15th from 7am-3pm!

The annual event kicks off Connecticut Foodshare’s annual holiday giving season. Bank of America Turkey Tuesday is an opportunity for dignitaries, business leaders, community leaders and friends to share their commitment to Connecticut Foodshare and is one of the largest and most successful turkey drives for Connecticut Foodshare in the state, and you can be part of it!

Listen below to our interview with Congressman John Larson of Connecticut's First District talk about the importance of giving!

DONATE NOW TO HELP US REACH OUR GOAL OF 50,000 TURKEYS FOR CONNECTICUT!

Over 50,000 Thanksgiving meals are needed for struggling families this year. Your donation of a turkey helps our neighbors celebrate the holiday, and your gift of $40 or more supports Connecticut Foodshare’s efforts to fight hunger all year long. Every $40 donated provides 80 meals in Connecticut.

Connecticut Foodshare is the food bank serving the people of Connecticut and a member of the national Feeding America network. There are nearly 400,000 individuals in Connecticut who do not have access to enough healthy food to eat – and this includes 1 in 8 children.

With today’s economic turbulence, the needs of our community and the food bank have never been greater.

Thank you for your willingness to help our neighbors in need!

