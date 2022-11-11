‘The Crown’: Lesley Manville on Margaret’s Romance & Scenes With Timothy Dalton (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74
King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch. In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.
Here's How "The Crown" Has Depicted The English Royals Over The Years
Some of these resemblances have been truly uncanny.
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Emma Thompson Reflects on Being 'Utterly Blind' in Her Relationship with Ex Kenneth Branagh
"I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely." Emma Thompson knows how love can make one oblivious to reality. The two-time Oscar winner opened up about the end of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh in an interview with the New Yorker. Thompson...
Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"
And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Analysis: It's messy history week with 'Dangerous Liaisons' and 'The Crown'
Oh historical fiction, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways -- because thanks to some newly-streaming shows this week, there's at least two.
Henry Cavill Missed Having Sam Claflin On Set For Enola Holmes 2
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Plenty of fans didn't know what to expect when Netflix released "Enola Holmes," the film adaptation of a popular young adult fiction book series penned by author Nancy Springer. What they got was a highly entertaining portrayal of the titular character Enola, younger sister to the famous Sherlock Holmes. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown wonderfully took on the role of the character with Henry Cavill, wearing Sherlock's famous deerstalker hat. With the film's open-ended conclusion (with Enola finding her purpose in life), the ball was in Netflix's court to decide if a sequel was to be made. Well, the studio took the ball and ran with it, producing and recently releasing the second installment, "Enola Holmes 2."
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Finally Opens Up About the James Bond and Wolverine in the MCU Rumoured Castings
Henry Cavill is the next James Bond, the thought of it has been exciting his fans for some time now. The actor is known for taking his roles seriously and committing to them entirely. In fact, he was a fan of The Witcher way before being cast, and would often correct people on the set. Though he had to quit the Netflix series for concentrating on the sequel of Warner Bros Man of Steel.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Constantine 2 Director Francis Lawrence Confirms Keanu Reeves Return, Script Status (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves is coming back as John Constantine, that much is for certain. Now that the John Wick star is attached to a follow-up, director Francis Lawrence tells us he and Akiva Goldsman are trying to get the story right so that production can continue. In a interview with our own Brandon Davis while on the press tour for Slumberland, Lawrence confirms he and his time have a greenlight to continue developing the picture.
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
The Eternal Daughter (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Tilda Swinton
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Startattle.com – The Eternal Daughter 2022. Starring : Tilda Swinton. Genre : Drama / Mystery. Country : United States / United Kingdom. Language :...
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Enola Holmes 2′ As Film Debuts at No 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 | Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new movie Enola Holmes 2!. The 18-year-old star of the Netflix movie’s brother Charlie filmed some moments on set and the streamer compiled them into a fun new video. Also featured in the behind-the-scenes are...
