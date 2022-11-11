Read full article on original website
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
Drew McIntyre Earns Praise Backstage Over Insane WWE Schedule
Drew McIntyre is earning serious praise backstage for his recent travel schedule which saw the Scottish Warrior land in five countries in under a week. McIntyre has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured stars since his 2017 return to the promotion, three years after being released. PWinsider reports...
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois and here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel...
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
Nick Aldis Issues Statement, Calls The NWA The Most Toxic Brand In Wrestling
The drama between Nick Aldis and the NWA continues. Aldis took to his Instagram subscribers to post a statement, where he called Billy Corgan’s promotion “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” The statement was posted immediately following Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. He wrote,
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
Enzo Amore Opens Up About Crashing WWE Survivor Series 2018
You may recall that Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore) infamously crashed WWE Survivor Series 2018 and appeared in the audience. Real1 was released from the company a year earlier after being accused of sexual assault, though the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. During a recent appearance on the...
Samantha Irvin Responds To Criticism Over The Way She Introduces Gunther
WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin has responded to several fans questioning the way she introduces Gunther. When a Twitter user asked Irvin whether she was trying to act “Austrian” with her pronunciation of the Intercontinental Champion, she clapped back by saying she’s been trying to change things up a bit. She wrote,
XFL Draft Takes Place Tomorrow, League Reveals How To Watch
The XFL will hold its draft tomorrow, and the relaunched football league has revealed how to watch. The league announced on Monday that the Draft will take place tomorrow, with several ways to tune in, as described in their press release below:. XFL Draft Week presented by ZipRecruiter is HERE!
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
Brian Gewirtz Wants To See Andy Kafuman In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Brian Gewirtz believes Andy Kafuman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast to promote Tales From The Territories and Young Rock, Gewirtz commented on Kaufman’s influence on the wrestling business and why he thinks the late comedian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Jim Ross Provides Health Update, Reveals What He Can’t Do
Speaking to Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross provided an update on his health and what the future may have in store for him. He said,. “I went to my first appointment and had...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 14, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Asuka defeated Kiana James. JD McDonagh defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
Report – Rey Mysterio Dealing With An Injury
Rey Mysterio is dealing with an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for the next few weeks. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the master of the “619” was backstage at Friday night’s SmackDown TV tapings and was sporting a walking boot.
