Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win
Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
On a night with puck luck was in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike. With the Kraken holding a 2-1 lead from the mid-third period, the...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield
The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
Chatfield's Speed, Decision-Making Allowing Him To Remain Lineup Mainstay
RALEIGH, NC. - On opening night the Carolina Hurricanes had eight defensemen on their active roster. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns had already been cemented as the team's top pair and the tandem of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce were set to return as the team's trusted second pairing. Ethan...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
NHL
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
NHL
Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
Comments / 0