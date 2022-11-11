ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game

Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz

Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
ELMONT, NY
ESPN

Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch

Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA

Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues

COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker

On a night with puck luck was in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike. With the Kraken holding a 2-1 lead from the mid-third period, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield

The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
ONTARIO, CA
NHL

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PIT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL

Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks

TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers

TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
NHL

Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
RALEIGH, NC

