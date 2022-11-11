We've reached the busiest point of the sports year, and it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from the last week. K-State men's basketball began the Jerome Tang era with a win against UTRGV on Monday. The Cats also won their first road game of the season at Cal on Friday, moving to 2-0 on the season. During the Pac-12 Network broadcast on Friday, Director of Strategies Kevin Sutton was hilariously incorrectly identified as 'Jerome Yang' on the sidelines in an accidental mixup of both the person and name of the head coach.

