Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years
Column: Will our conscience allow us to shut up and watch this World Cup?
Soccer's premier event is rife with ethical conflicts, and it's being held at the busiest part of the sports calendar
Idaho8.com
PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens. Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue. Fourth-place Marseille visits fifth-place Monaco later Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Viewer’s guide for the World Cup in Qatar
The World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday. It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it. It likely represents the last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the tournament. Kylian Mbappé and France are back to defend their title. Brazil is bidding for a record-extending sixth title. The first World Cup in the Middle East will contain 32 teams and 64 matches over 29 days. It starts with Qatar’s game against Ecuador. Iran against the United States and Spain facing Germany are some of the group-stage matches to watch out for.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Idaho8.com
Peacock hopes to capitalize on subscribers with World Cup
Since its launch in 2020, NBCUniversal has had its share of big events to showcase its Peacock Streaming Service. It gets another one this month with the FIFA Men’s World Cup. With Telemundo as the official Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, Peacock will simulcast the games and have them available on-demand and other ancillary programming. Rick Cordella, the president of programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports, said NBCUniversal was a bit behind its competitors when rolling out a streaming service, but he feels they have closed the gap.
Idaho8.com
Ten Hag hails culture change after United secures late win
LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag says the goal that sent Manchester United into the World Cup break on a high note is the symbol of the progress made by his team in recent months. In the last Premier League game before the tournament in Qatar substitute Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner that secured a 2-1 victory at Fulham as United strengthened its grip on fifth place. A poor start under Ten Hag saw United lose its first two games but the team is now just three points off fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.
Yardbarker
Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad
The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week. Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.
Idaho8.com
Sevilla, Celta among top-tier teams advancing in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Struggling Sevilla goes into the World Cup break on a positive note after beating sixth-tier Velarde 2-0 to advance to the second round of the Copa del Rey. Tanguy Nianzou scored in the first half and Rafa Mir found the net in the 90th minute for Jorge Sampaoli’s team which sits in the relegation zone in the Spanish league. Sevilla had won only one of its last seven games in all competitions. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League.
Morocco's Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury
Morocco's Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury
Idaho8.com
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar. For the last Bundesliga game before its winter break Freiburg fans held a huge banner saying “Boycott Qatar.” It seemed almost every supporter in its stadium held a sign calling for a boycott of the tournament seven days before it was due to begin. They were the final protests after weeks of public displays across stadiums against the tournament awarded to Qatar by FIFA amid allegations of vote-buying in 2010. Bernd Beyer of the “Boycott Qatar 2022” initiative tells The Associated Press, “The fans do not identify with it and are saying they don’t want to have anything to do with it.”
Idaho8.com
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem. The song “Glory to Hong Kong” was played before the men’s finals between South Korea and Hong Kong in the second leg of the Asian Rugby Seven Series in Incheon on Sunday. The Korea Rugby Union says he mistake was a human error and wasn’t politically motivated. They also say the correct anthem was played at the awards ceremony later. The Hong Kong government issued a strongly worded statement expressing its dissatisfaction over the incident. Pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong also voiced their discontent, with some demanding an investigation to see whether it was a deliberate act.
Idaho8.com
Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Lewis Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start but had to hold off Hamilton at the end.
Group A World Cup 2022: What to Expect from Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands
As we make are way toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, people are starting to think about who will make it out of the group stage. While it won't be the group of death, Group A will host some interesting matchups after Qatar and Ecuador kick off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20th. There are a ton of reasons why Qatar 2022 is weird. Whether it be the first time a World Cup has been in the winter, the politics behind how we got there, or the human rights issues that surround Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran, among many others.
Sporting News
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
ESPN
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
Yardbarker
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
