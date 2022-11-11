Read full article on original website
OBJ wants to narrow list down to five teams; Chiefs are included
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to ESPN, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would like to narrow his list of teams down to five, including the Chiefs. The other four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Beckham Jr. is hoping to sign with a team […]
NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League. Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
Cooks Is Frustrated With The Texans, We're Frustrated With Both Of Them
Brandin Cooks Is Frustrated With The Texans, We're Frustrated With Both Cooks & The Texans
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its fan fest and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. Stelzer says “Here in Munich in the home country of beer?” Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest. The NFL says consistent with standard stadium protocol, there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has become an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The star QB has the Eagles off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. They are trying to match a franchise record with nine straight victories if they can beat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions. Hurts threw three touchdown passes when the Eagles beat Washington in September.
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
NFL: Bills’ catch vs Vikings should have been overturned
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota’s 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Walt Anderson told a pool reporter that Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play. Anderson says Davis didn’t secure the ball when he hit the ground and the pass should have been ruled incomplete.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries
Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three. The Bears have dropped six of seven overall.
Saints’ Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. Allen said he was “not going to go there right now,” after a 20-10 defeat, adding “we’ll evaluate where we’re at and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, prompting an opportunity for Dalton in Week 4. The former Cincinnati Bengals starter has kept the team in striking distance in an underwhelming NFC South.
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday. The veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders’ 36-yard line. His play helped give Saturday his first victory. It also handed the Raiders their third loss in a row and will increase the scrutiny on first-year coach Josh McDaniels.
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady claims disastrous trick play attempt had highlight-reel potential
Tom Brady was the subject of social media fodder after a trick play went disastrously wrong for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they played the Seattle Seahawks in Germany as a part of the NFL’s International series. With the Bucs up 14-3 in the third quarter, the QB attempted...
Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30
CHICAGO (AP) — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30. The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row. They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah. Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put Chicago back on top 30-24. Cairo Santos missed the extra point. Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes. Williams made it 31-30 when he scored with 2:21 remaining. Fields ran for two scores and threw for two.
NFL Week 10 preview: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Seattle Seahawks in Germany
Week 10 features the first-ever regular season game played in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in front of nearly 75,000 spectators at Allianz Arena in Munich. The meeting makes history on multiple fronts. It marks the first time two division leaders face off...
Who should Patriots fans be rooting for during the bye?
Disappointed that there won’t be a Patriots game to watch this weekend? There are 14 NFL games spread across three days, including the first ever game in Germany, so you can definitely get your football fix. With the Bucs and Seahawks kicking off at 9:30 AM EST on Sunday, you can pretty much sit on your couch for 15 straight hours watching football. But who should you root for during these games? Here’s your definitive cheering guide for the Patriots bye week.
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” ”Satisfaction,” and ”Paint it Black.” […]
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
Turnover-prone Allen coughs up 3 more in Bills loss to Vikes
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself after his ongoing turnover problems continued in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen threw two interceptions and muffed a snap which the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Each of the turnovers directly impacted the outcome, ending with Allen getting intercepted in the end zone in overtime. Allen stressed his mishandling of the ball had nothing to do with an injured throwing elbow he sustained last week. Buffalo has lost two straight and surrendered its lead atop the AFC standings.
