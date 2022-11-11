Read full article on original website
Iowa, Please Follow These Grocery Store Etiquette Rules At Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is coming in hot but before you go out shopping, follow these etiquette rules to make sure you're being a decent human being. Some people always seem to be in such a big hurry, completely focused on themselves and getting what and where they need to go with no regard for anyone else.
Iowa Woman Celebrates Her 115 Birthday With Family
There must be something in the corn because Iowa resident, Bessie Hendricks, is the oldest living person in the United States. She celebrated last Monday with three of her kids in Lake City. Bessie has lived through twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And...
Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Festival Of Trees
The holiday season really begins in the Quad Cities with two events: The Lighting on the Commons and the Kwik Star Festival of Trees. This weekend, the 2022 Festival of Trees begins and there is so much holiday family fun to be had to benefit the Quad City Arts. This...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Illinois?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities
I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Illinois, This New Listeria Outbreak Is Why You Should Be Careful At The Deli Counter
Six states are affected by a new listeria outbreak and one of them is Illinois. Health officials said this week that the outbreak has made at least 16 people in the U.S. sick so far across 6 states, according to NBC Chicago. Most people that were sick were hospitalized, one sickness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one has died, according to the CDC.
Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
First Four Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand Acts For 2023 Announced
YOUR 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair! The great one will return next year but with an extra surprise. We know who the first four grandstand acts that will be coming to MVF 2023 and next year's fair is shaping up to be one of the best ever. If I had to...
Mississippi Valley Fair Announces Jimmie Allen Bonus Show For 2023
The Mississippi Valley Fair will look a bit different this year, and MVF fun cardholders are going to love it. Usally the Mississippi Valley Fair has 6 days of fun and 6 nights of shows, but this year for MVF card holders there will be 7 nights of shows! Jimmie Allen is set to perform a "bonus" on the Monday of the fair.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
