Illinois State

Iowa Woman Celebrates Her 115 Birthday With Family

There must be something in the corn because Iowa resident, Bessie Hendricks, is the oldest living person in the United States. She celebrated last Monday with three of her kids in Lake City. Bessie has lived through twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And...
LAKE CITY, IA
Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities

I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
IOWA STATE
Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?

It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
ILLINOIS STATE
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
First Four Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand Acts For 2023 Announced

YOUR 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair! The great one will return next year but with an extra surprise. We know who the first four grandstand acts that will be coming to MVF 2023 and next year's fair is shaping up to be one of the best ever. If I had to...
Mississippi Valley Fair Announces Jimmie Allen Bonus Show For 2023

The Mississippi Valley Fair will look a bit different this year, and MVF fun cardholders are going to love it. Usally the Mississippi Valley Fair has 6 days of fun and 6 nights of shows, but this year for MVF card holders there will be 7 nights of shows! Jimmie Allen is set to perform a "bonus" on the Monday of the fair.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH

A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
Davenport, IA
