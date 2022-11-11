Read full article on original website
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic, born Leo Gallagher Jr., “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
