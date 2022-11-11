Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
NOLA.com
Saints' Michael Thomas backs Bills' handling of Josh Allen's injury. 'That's how you do it.'
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas chimed in on the Buffalo Bills' decision to bring back quarterback Josh Allen for Sunday's game against the Vikings after he injured his right elbow in a game a week ago. Thomas shared a tweet from Bleacher Report that quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter,...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
Vikings inactives for Week 10 vs. Bills led by Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Allen active
The Minnesota Vikings released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and there aren’t any major surprises. As was previously announced, defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson leads the inactives. None of the other names are a surprise, as they have been inactive for each game...
Idaho8.com
Saints’ Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. Allen said he was “not going to go there right now,” after a 20-10 defeat, adding “we’ll evaluate where we’re at and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, prompting an opportunity for Dalton in Week 4. The former Cincinnati Bengals starter has kept the team in striking distance in an underwhelming NFC South.
Idaho8.com
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Idaho8.com
Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay did not have any update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game.
Idaho8.com
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired. He went for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28. McCarthy says he’s fine with the decision. He’s more upset about the penalties that led to that pivotal fourth down.
Idaho8.com
NFL: Bills’ catch vs Vikings should have been overturned
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota’s 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Walt Anderson told a pool reporter that Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play. Anderson says Davis didn’t secure the ball when he hit the ground and the pass should have been ruled incomplete.
Idaho8.com
Derek Carr’s emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of someone who had never coached an NFL game prior to Sunday. Carr paused. And then he wept. It was the Raiders’ third straight loss that dropped them to 2-7 – the second-worst record in the NFL. This wasn’t how the 2022 season was supposed to go under first-year coach Josh McDaniels, an offensive guru with six Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New England Patriots, and with Carr’s best friend and college teammate wide receiver Davante Adams arriving from Green Bay.
Idaho8.com
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday. The veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders’ 36-yard line. His play helped give Saturday his first victory. It also handed the Raiders their third loss in a row and will increase the scrutiny on first-year coach Josh McDaniels.
Idaho8.com
Turnover-prone Allen coughs up 3 more in Bills loss to Vikes
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself after his ongoing turnover problems continued in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen threw two interceptions and muffed a snap which the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Each of the turnovers directly impacted the outcome, ending with Allen getting intercepted in the end zone in overtime. Allen stressed his mishandling of the ball had nothing to do with an injured throwing elbow he sustained last week. Buffalo has lost two straight and surrendered its lead atop the AFC standings.
Idaho8.com
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10. The Titans won for the sixth time in seven games to move to 6-3. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. The Broncos were coming in rested off the bye but lost their fifth of six to fall to 3-6.
Idaho8.com
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three. The Bears have dropped six of seven overall.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Green Bay appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988. The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson. The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday. Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense. Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.
Idaho8.com
Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30
CHICAGO (AP) — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30. The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row. They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah. Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put Chicago back on top 30-24. Cairo Santos missed the extra point. Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes. Williams made it 31-30 when he scored with 2:21 remaining. Fields ran for two scores and threw for two.
Idaho8.com
Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win came at a cost for Kansas City, which lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco. Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars. Kansas City has won six straight against Jacksonville.
Comments / 0