Herald Community Newspapers

Queens Village Man arrested in Elmont for drugs and a loaded gun

Nassau County police in Elmont allegedly found a loaded illegal gun and illicit drugs in the car of a Queens Village man at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to NCPD, Emil Hill, 25, was driving west on Hempstead Turnpike in a green Dodge Neon when officers noticed a defective headlight and missing registration plate on the vehicle.
ELMONT, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Playland Dumpster Fire; Dogfight, Between Grown Men

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
PIX11

Long Island man, 61, allegedly stabs roommate over loud music: Nassau PD

BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday. Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate. […]
BELLMORE, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY

