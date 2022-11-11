Read full article on original website
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
Herald Community Newspapers
Queens Village Man arrested in Elmont for drugs and a loaded gun
Nassau County police in Elmont allegedly found a loaded illegal gun and illicit drugs in the car of a Queens Village man at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to NCPD, Emil Hill, 25, was driving west on Hempstead Turnpike in a green Dodge Neon when officers noticed a defective headlight and missing registration plate on the vehicle.
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Some passengers had to navigate the station in the dark as the power outage that occurred in the afternoon turned off the lights, creating what some said was an unsafe condition.
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
Ban approved on vehicle coverings in public streets and parking lots
North Bergen has banned covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots because the covers interfere with enforcing parking regulations. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at the November 9 meeting after it was introduced in October. The Parking Authority utilizes automated license...
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Playland Dumpster Fire; Dogfight, Between Grown Men
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
These Suffolk County Zip Codes Among Top 10 Most Expensive In US, New Report Says
Four zip codes in the Northeast rank in the Top 10 for most expensive in the United States, according to a brand-new report. The rankings, published by CNBC, were determined median home sale prices. Three of those four zip codes are on the East End of Long Island, led by...
Long Island man, 61, allegedly stabs roommate over loud music: Nassau PD
BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday. Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate. […]
Proposed Turnpike extension has cyclists and residents fuming
Bicyclists were out in force on Saturday, as Hudson County residents came together to denounce the proposed Turnpike Expansion project which not only would derail the city from a path of environmental equity, but would increase traffic volume and carbon emissions. The $4.7 billion dollar proposed project by the New...
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point appoints first female superintendent
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point has appointed its first female superintendent.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Motorized Scooter Operator Struck By Car, Seriously Injured In Babylon
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while operating a motorized scooter on Long Island. The crash happened in Babylon at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the West Babylon man was riding a Go-Ped...
