WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect More Snow This Week in Indiana
STATEWIDE--This is a week where you may want to bundle up and keep the snow shovel nearby. The National Weather Service says much of Indiana will be getting snow Monday night and early Tuesday morning. “Eventually the snow will turn to mostly rain near I-70 and points south of there....
