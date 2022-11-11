Advisory Excellence Appoints Liliane Mubanga and Thambwe-Mwamba & Associates Law Firm in The Democratic Republic of The Congo

Read full article on original website
Related
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Appoints Rashid A.R. Ebrahim and Rashid A.R Ebrahim Law Firm in Bahrain
London, UK, November 11, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Rashid A.R. Ebrahim and Rashid A.R Ebrahim Law Firm to our network. Rashid has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Arbitration expert in Bahrain. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500...
Cashing in her chips! Fish and chip shop owner whose takeaway was targeted by angry mob after she celebrated Queen's death with Champagne shouting 'Lizard Liz is dead' has sold the business
A chip shop owner who celebrated the Queen's death in a video proclaiming 'Lizard Liz is dead' has handed over her business. Anti-monarchist Jacki Pickett, owner of Jacki Fish and Chip Shop, in Muir of Ord, Scotland, sparked an angry mob after she shared a video of her popping and spraying champagne after Her Majesty's passing.
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
BBC's Katty Kay challenges Kari Lake on election claims
Kari Lake, the candidate for Arizona governor, says Donald Trump shouldn't have to run again because his election was stolen. Ms Lake, who is still locked in a close race, spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay during her campaign. You can watch the hour-long documentary, "Trump - The Comeback", on...
UK criticised for ‘disastrous decision’ to cut health aid pledge by almost a third
Charities say reduced donations to the Global Fund will lead to the preventable deaths of up to 1.5 million people
BBC
Council pledges £4m to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees
Plans to spend £4m buying houses for Ukrainian refugees in Wiltshire might not be enough, given how many people could need help, a council is told. Wiltshire Council said it was using government cash in an "innovative way" to stop refugees living on the streets. It acted after fears...
One in 25 adults in England and Wales served in armed forces, 2021 figures show
Almost one in 25 adults in England and Wales was a veteran of the UK armed forces in 2021, figures show.For the first time, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) collected census information on the veterans’ population who have either previously served in the regular forces, reserve forces, or both.Data collected last year showed 1.85 million people in England and Wales had served.For the first time, we’ve collected #Census2021 information on the veteran population.1,853,112 people in England and Wales said they had previously served in the UK armed forces (3.8% of usual residents aged 16 years and over).➡️ https://t.co/IdJJpmyv5M pic.twitter.com/c9u5z3McLl—...
Inside the Shangri-La London hidden within the iconic Shard building
An ideal spot for digital nomads in finance and tech.
Figures set to show 40,000 migrant crossings into UK this year
More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel into the UK so far this year, Government figures are expected to show.The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 ahead of the weekend, with further crossings on Saturday likely to set a new milestone.Border Force officials could be seen bringing groups of people into shore at Dover, Kent across the day, marking the first arrivals since October 31, following a spell of bad weather.Official figures will be released by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record,...
Jeremy Hunt recognises cost of Brexit to the UK economy
Jeremy Hunt recognised the cost Brexit has imposed on the United Kingdom during an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg. "I don't deny there are costs to a decision like Brexit, but there are also opportunities," the chancellor said. When asked by Ms Kuenssberg if the UK has actually seen these...
UK-France deal ‘recycles same failed response’ as previous £200m agreements on Channel crossings
Britain is “recycling the same failed response” to small boat crossings by asylum seekers, charities have said after the government handed France more than £200m in a series of similar deals that have failed to address the problem.The joint statement on “enhancing co-operation against illegal migration” is the eighth agreement aiming to combat Channel migration struck between the two countries in seven years.Ministers have committed to paying France €72.2m (£63m) in 2022-23 as part of the new deal, which repeats many of the same measures deployed since 2015.It brings the total amount of money promised to the French government...
BBC
Matthew Day death: Dispute over whether US airman on duty at crash site
English prosecutors and the lawyer of a US servicewoman have been disputing whether or not she was on duty at the time she allegedly killed a motorcyclist on her way home from work. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath, is charged with causing the death of Matthew...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Premier Inn named UK's best hotel chain with Britannia, Mercure, Jurys Inn and Leonardo the worst
Premier Inn has been named the UK's best hotel chain - and Britannia, Mercure, Jurys Inn and Leonardo the worst. Britannia was ranked the worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year. Britannia’s hotels rated just two stars out of five for categories such as cleanliness, bed comfort and value...
Heathrow Airport dismisses Christmas capacity cap fears
Heathrow Airport will not limit the number of passengers who can use it this festive season as it gears up for its “biggest Christmas in three years,” airport chiefs have said.The west London airport dealt with 5.9 million passengers in October, which is 84% of 2019 levels, and a total of 50 million passengers so far this year, which is 74% of 2019 levels.Heathrow said it will not need to impose a capacity cap to limit passenger numbers as it has worked with airlines and ground handlers ahead of the Christmas peak and has a good plan in place.Heathrow chief...
Tell us how you are being affected by UK social care shortages
Patients who are fit to be discharged occupy up to one in three hospital beds in some parts of England due to chronic shortages in social care provision. There are about 165,000 care job vacancies, according to figures from Skills for Care published last month, which also showed that the social care workforce had shrunk for the first time in close to a decade despite rising demand.
BBC
Tobias White-Sansom: UK inquest to look into Spanish nightclub death
The family of a British man who died after an altercation at a Majorcan nightclub has welcomed a UK coroner's investigation into his death. Tobias White-Sansom died in a Spanish hospital in July five days after a night out in Magaluf. The 35-year-old's family dispute the findings of local investigations...
Shetland can be ‘at the heart’ of UK space industry, says minister
Shetland can be “at the heart” of the space industry in the UK, a new Scotland Office minister has said.In his first engagements since being appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, John Lamont visited the SaxaVord space port on Unst.He said: “The port is on track to launch satellites next year from one of its three orbital launch pads.Wrapping up a hugely eventful two weeks for us today: a complete launch stool base on Launchpad Fredo, a visit from @SueGrayCO & @John2Win, Shetland getting recognition from @GeorgeFreemanMP & the @SAEMGDefence's #GlobalMilSatCom! All in two week’s work🚀#ReadyForLaunch pic.twitter.com/d4S5wQ6Qbr— SaxaVord Spaceport UK...
Taoiseach and NI Secretary lay wreaths at Remembrance ceremony in Enniskillen
Irish premier Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen, 35 years on from an IRA bomb at the event.Hundreds gathered in the Co Fermanagh town to mark the occasion at the war memorial.They stood in silence for two minutes before wreaths were laid.Mr Martin continued a recent tradition begun by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending and placing a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial.This was after Mr Heaton-Harris had laid a poppy wreath on behalf of the UK Government.Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland...
BBC
World Cup: Ministers urged to warn LGBT+ fans about Qatar risks
The UK government has been urged to change its Qatar travel advice to warn LGBT+ football fans about the risks of going to the World Cup. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, where same-sex relationships can be punishable by the death sentence. Andrew Boff, deputy chair of the London Assembly and...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year
More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12, in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...
Comments / 0