Advisory Excellence Appoints Liliane Mubanga and Thambwe-Mwamba & Associates Law Firm in The Democratic Republic of The Congo

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel into the UK so far this year, Government figures are expected to show.The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 ahead of the weekend, with further crossings on Saturday likely to set a new milestone.Border Force officials could be seen bringing groups of people into shore at Dover, Kent across the day, marking the first arrivals since October 31, following a spell of bad weather.Official figures will be released by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record,...

1 DAY AGO