saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Gophers get another shot in the B1G West, but is it a realistic one?
Minnesota football has filled a number of roles in the B1G West this season. From early frontrunner, to upset loss, and later a division afterthought, it’s been a year of ups and downs for the Gophers. Despite all that, Minnesota enters Week 12 with a shot in the division...
gophersports.com
Bruggeman Departs 'U' for Full-Time Olympic Training
MINNEAPOLIS - After nearly two seasons working with the Minnesota rowing team, assistant coach Molly Bruggeman is departing the program to focus on training full time for the 2024 Olympic Games. Bruggeman has spent the last two seasons with the Gophers and spearheaded their recruiting efforts as the program has...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota sets starting QB for Northwestern game, per report
Athan Kaliakmanis is set to start for Minnesota Saturday against Northwestern, marking his 2nd time getting the starting nod for the Golden Gophers. He led Minnesota to a 20-13 win over Nebraska after Tanner Morgan was knocked out of the game just before halftime. The Huskers led that game 10-0 early before Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to a comeback win, outscoring Nebraska 20-3 after the break.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. Northwestern: Staff Predictions
Confidence is high among The Daily Gopher staff that the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be able to extend their winning streak to three games this Saturday against Northwestern. The Predictions:. This Week’s Thoughts:. Blake: See my opponent preview. GoAUpher: Is it a coincidence that the Gophers started winning again...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota easily shrugs off St. Francis 72-54
Minnesota defeated St. Francis 72-54 at Williams Arena to move to 2-0 on the season. Jaden Henley led all Minnesota scorers with 16 points. Look, again it’s a non-conference game against a garbage opponent. Credit to St. Francis for trying to full court press to slow down Minnesota for a bit, but this game was won the moment the whistle blew for the tip off. As a result, there are only two requirements for success: win and no one get injured. For the second straight game, Minnesota accomplished both tasks.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Basketball: Three keys to a Gophers win over St. Francis NY
Up next the Gophers face a team that is likely one of the worst they will face all year. But who is healthy for the Gophers is going to be a factor again. Health - This goes for both getting Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington back on the floor as well as just staying healthy through this game. The schedule eventually will pick up and the Gophers need time to get comfortable with their rotation and playing together in a live game.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Hockey: Bryce Brodzinski scores twice in Gophers 3-1 win over Penn State to split series
MINNEAPOLIS — After Penn State scored a momentum-swinging goal with 5.8 seconds left in the second period on Thursday night that led to the eventual upset of the No. 1 Gophers, it was Minnesota on Friday night who scored late in the second period to swing the pendulum in their favor in their 3-1 win at 3M Arena at Mariucci to split the series.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Northwestern win
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "I want to give Northwestern credit as they're a really good football team. Like I said, you guys look at just the record. I told our team earlier in the week, you'd better take that 1-8 and flip it to 8-1, because that type of team they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, who he is and the type of culture. His players never quit, and it's almost like two people looking in the mirror with how hard they play.
Lakeville South football rolls Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Lakeville South is not the undefeated juggernaut it was last season, but the Cougars still had a vintage ...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota’s First Self-Serve Wine Bar Just Opened With 100+ Wines at Your Fingertips
If you are a wine enthusiast then you definitely need to make a date for yourself, with a partner, or a friend and head up to Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka because they are the first self-serving wine bar in Minnesota!. Wineside just recently opened in Minnetonka and...
