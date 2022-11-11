Up next the Gophers face a team that is likely one of the worst they will face all year. But who is healthy for the Gophers is going to be a factor again. Health - This goes for both getting Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington back on the floor as well as just staying healthy through this game. The schedule eventually will pick up and the Gophers need time to get comfortable with their rotation and playing together in a live game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO