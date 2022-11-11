Read full article on original website
Bryan-Smith become's first woman to win chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award
PLAINS TWP. — Lissa Bryan-Smith, a retired administrator for the Geisinger hospital system, has won many awards over the years, but the honor she received Tuesday night stood out as special to her. Bryan-Smith, 69, became the first woman to win the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Greater...
Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 15, 2022 meeting:
Held a budget work session with the Department of Public Works and Police and Fire departments. Council President Kyle Donahue, elected state representative for the 113th House District last week, was absent. Video of the session is available online via ECTV's YouTube channel. Held a public hearing on the city's...
Namedropper Nov. 16, 2022
Moses Taylor Foundation recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a community reception at Slocum Hollow at Montage Mountain Resorts. More than 125 individuals representing regional nonprofits, funders and foundations, and community-focused organizations attended the event. Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M., executive director of St. Joseph’s Center, received the Douglas G. Allen Leadership Award recognizing her commitment to improving the health of people in Northeast Pennsylvania.
Earth Conservancy unveils plans for off-road park in the South Valley
NANTICOKE — The land reclamation organization Earth Conservancy is urging state officials to get behind a proposed off-highway-vehicle park between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua that could be a major boost to the area’s economy. Earth Conservancy on Tuesday unveiled its feasibility study for the proposed park, which focused on...
Election wrap: Cartwright, Bognet, Fetterman, Oz, Trump, 2024, Scranton City Council, Mayor Cognetti and the Lackawanna County Commissioner's race
Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.
Council schedules special meeting Thursday on manager resignation and search committee
Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the resignation of county Manager Randy Robertson and the formation of a citizen search committee to help find the next manager. The meeting is listed as an “emergency voting session” on the council page of the county website....
Scranton proposes slate of code enforcement reforms, including new rental regulations
SCRANTON — City officials are proposing a slate of changes to bolster Scranton’s code enforcement operations, including more robust rental regulations that would see Scranton begin conducting health and safety inspections of rental units. But, in a confusing episode Tuesday, city council apparently failed to introduce a new...
