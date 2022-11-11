Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.

