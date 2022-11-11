Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
PWMania
Progress Wrestling Debuts in Dubai With First-Ever Women’s World Title Match
The UK’s leading professional wrestling promotion is presenting its first show in Dubai on Saturday 10th December, and they will be showcasing the first ever Women’s Wrestling World Title fight in the City. PROGRESS will be delivering the show in partnership with WrestleFest DXB, who recently, with much...
Sporting News
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
Group A World Cup 2022: What to Expect from Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands
As we make are way toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, people are starting to think about who will make it out of the group stage. While it won't be the group of death, Group A will host some interesting matchups after Qatar and Ecuador kick off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20th. There are a ton of reasons why Qatar 2022 is weird. Whether it be the first time a World Cup has been in the winter, the politics behind how we got there, or the human rights issues that surround Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran, among many others.
Bahrain Victorious still in the dark over ongoing anti-doping investigation
Spokesperson for team says that state-backed team ‘yet to receive any information regarding the investigation’
FIFA World Cup Stadiums In Qatar: Facts And Photos
Eight stadiums will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Anger over Fifa president’s ‘stick to football’ letter to World Cup teams
Amnesty International’s secretary general has made an urgent plea to Fifa before the World Cup, calling on it to commit to a compensation package for migrant workers who suffered abuses in Qatar. Agnès Callamard urged the world football governing body to issue a “cast-iron commitment” that “abused workers will...
