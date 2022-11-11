ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Progress Wrestling Debuts in Dubai With First-Ever Women’s World Title Match

The UK’s leading professional wrestling promotion is presenting its first show in Dubai on Saturday 10th December, and they will be showcasing the first ever Women’s Wrestling World Title fight in the City. PROGRESS will be delivering the show in partnership with WrestleFest DXB, who recently, with much...
Sporting News

Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar

Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
FanBuzz

Group A World Cup 2022: What to Expect from Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

As we make are way toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, people are starting to think about who will make it out of the group stage. While it won't be the group of death, Group A will host some interesting matchups after Qatar and Ecuador kick off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20th. There are a ton of reasons why Qatar 2022 is weird. Whether it be the first time a World Cup has been in the winter, the politics behind how we got there, or the human rights issues that surround Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran, among many others.

