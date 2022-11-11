ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested in motor vehicle breaking and entering case

Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a motor vehicle breaking and entering case, said Southern Pines Police Department in a press release. “The Southern Pines Police Department Investigation Division conducted follow-up investigations after a series of Motor Vehicle Breaking/Entering Incidents,” said the department. “Various items of property were stolen from vehicles, which included 3 firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money. During the investigative process, investigators identified three suspects involved in these incidents.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges

Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
CAMERON, NC
Shine My Crown

Domestic Abuse Victim Brutally Murdered in Intense Standoff

Raleigh police is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a woman dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to authorities. Reports say 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was in the midst of an altercation with several people when she was shot and killed. Police documents added that she was a victim of domestic abuse.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash

SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy