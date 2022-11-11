Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the...
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
cbs17
Thieves rob Raleigh Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say; woman possibly a suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a pair of thieves armed with guns robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday night. The duo who wore masks went into the Family Dollar at 3110 Garner Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department. The...
RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested in motor vehicle breaking and entering case
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a motor vehicle breaking and entering case, said Southern Pines Police Department in a press release. “The Southern Pines Police Department Investigation Division conducted follow-up investigations after a series of Motor Vehicle Breaking/Entering Incidents,” said the department. “Various items of property were stolen from vehicles, which included 3 firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money. During the investigative process, investigators identified three suspects involved in these incidents.”
cbs17
1 dead in late-night shooting at Fayetteville motel, suspect unknown, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night. At about 11:10 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie St. in Fayetteville. UPDATE:. Deputies learned that...
Felon charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to the 1000 block of Burch Bridge Road in Burlington in reference to a shooting and a man making threats to harm himself and others. Deputies arrived and found Christopher Michael Caulder, 28, and arrested him because of the threatening statements...
Police: Deputies shot at while responding to car accident
WAGRAM —Scotland County sheriff’s deputies were shot at on Nov. 6 while responding to a car accident. According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies responded to Riverton Road just after midnight. There was no one around the car when deputies arrived and were told the male had walked into...
Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges
Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested after throwing woman from balcony, receives $2M bond, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Fayetteville police Thursday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder. CBS 17 previously reported a woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive. Police identified Thurman Lesley Brewer,...
Domestic Abuse Victim Brutally Murdered in Intense Standoff
Raleigh police is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a woman dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to authorities. Reports say 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was in the midst of an altercation with several people when she was shot and killed. Police documents added that she was a victim of domestic abuse.
jocoreport.com
Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash
SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
County Crime Report: Nov. 11
ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
Multiple people stabbed during fight near downtown Raleigh
The fight broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to police.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
NC homeowner gets gun, sends suspects running after being attacked during home break-in: Sheriff
The homeowner said a brick was thrown through his window and two men he didn't know came into the house and attacked him with a baseball bat.
Comments / 2