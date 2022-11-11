ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

2,000+ evacuated from Amazon SI facility after worker pulls fire alarm, sprays extinguisher

By Brian Brant
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — More than 2,000 people were forced to evacuate from a Staten Island Amazon warehouse complex after a worker pulled a fire alarm during a fight early Friday morning.

The 25-year-old worker got into a fight with another person inside the Bloomfield facility, and that's when police say the worker pulled the fire alarm.

The worker then proceeded to spray fire extinguishers in the building and on other employees.

It wasn't immediately clear who the other person was or what instigated the brawl.

As a result of the fire alarm, there was a large evacuation and a large NYPD and FDNY presence.

No one was injured during the ordeal, but nine people complained of pain, though they were not hospitalized.

Charges are pending against the 25-year-old, police said.

The FDNY cleared the building to reopen later Friday morning, but the day shift was canceled in order to clean up the building, and workers will receive full pay.

"We’re thankful that no one was seriously injured during today's incident and for the quick work of emergency responders," said Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly in a statement. "As this is an active investigation, we will defer questions to the NYPD."

New York City, NY
