ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Tickets on sale now for Annual Holiday Home Tour

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viPLI_0j7UF7lt00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The ‘Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour,’ benefitting the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, is returning for its second year.

This year’s tour will feature five professionally decorated homes, showcasing a variety of styles and colors, from modern to traditional, in northern El Paso County. Neighborhoods include Woodmoor, Red Rocks Ranch, and Flying Horse.

The Hospitality House, where guests begin, will offer additional festivities including complimentary refreshments, a holiday gift shop, and holiday artwork raffles.

All proceeds go directly to community grants for local nonprofits, public service agencies, and education organizations.

The event is taking place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 & 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and tickets can be purchased online at joysoftheseasonht.org

Get your tickets now, as prices increase Monday, Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Holiday in Lights parade returns to Pueblo West Dec. 3

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The 19th Annual Holiday in Lights parade returns to Pueblo West on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year’s parade called, ‘Deck the Halls’ will begin at Joe Martinez Boulevard and Palmer Park Drive. The parade will continue north on Joe Martinez Blvd. to Civic Center Park, where refreshments […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Celebrate 7 years with Lee Spirits

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado-based distillery Lee Spirits is celebrating the holiday season and a big milestone with a brand-new product. Ashley Nanfria visited Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street in Downtown Colorado Springs, getting a taste of their unique style that will transport you back in time. Brooklyn’s on Boulder is a speakeasy-inspired tasting room that features […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free eye exams offered by Optom-Eyes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Optom-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses to those in need. Dr. Amanda Walls, the new Owner of the practice, joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on Monday, Nov. 14 to talk about the initiative and continued support. This comes as Optom-Eyes’ fifth year holding the event, and the practice will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Adopt-A-Family holiday program seeks military families

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Soldiers’ Angels, a national non-profit organization that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military and their families, is seeking military and veteran families in the Colorado Springs area who could use some extra support this holiday season. Soldiers’ Angels is encouraging interested families to sign up for the Adopt-A-Family holiday program, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

38th annual Trees of Life honors memory of loved ones

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care (PPHPC) hosted the 38th annual Trees of Life Lighting Ceremony at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) Saturday, Nov. 12. To celebrate the memories of loved ones, the names of those who have passed were read aloud in remembrance prior to the trees being illuminated. One […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Win prizes for shopping small this holiday season

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Colorado Springs and Bank of Colorado are encouraging the community to support small local business this holiday season by offering a “Shop Local + Win Local” promotion. The promotion will offer prizes valued over $2,000 as a thank-you to shoppers who support downtown retailers during their holiday shopping. When customers spend […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Springs Pickleball keeps the game going in any weather

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs’ newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball opened just over a month ago and features eight, indoor courts that are perfect for playing in any weather. Springs Pickleball Owner, Scott Evans said there was a need for indoor courts in Colorado Springs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Realty One presents concert, event for Reclaiming Hope

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Realty One is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday, Nov. 14 to invite the public to learn more about human trafficking and how they can help. The event is being held at Ivywild School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes games and activities for the whole family. Those who choose […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New service to Minneapolis coming to COS Airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport has announced that Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) starting in June 2023 through the summer travel season. The flights will run seasonally through Aug. 31, 2022, utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft with 183 seats. COS Airport said the service is now […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

4th Annual Food Distribution event serves veterans

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Around 800 veterans and their families were served at the fourth annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) campus. Care and Share was the lead partner providing fresh produce including fruits, vegetables, meat, pastries, supplies and hygiene products donated from area businesses. Local […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo celebrates 30 years of ElectriCritters

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo is bringing back a holiday tradition for its 30th year of the ElectricCritters holiday light show. The show is presented by Black Hills Energy and features thousands of lights and over 150 designs. Guests can experience the displays as they walk through the animal-inspired winter wonderland. On Dec. 14 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Great horned owl stuck in truck grille rescued by CPW

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Great horned owl that was apparently stuck in a truck grille and wedged against its radiator, was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado Springs after a passerby noticed its head protruding from the truck and called for help. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted about the rescue […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

$110 Million expansion announced for Springs airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 10 Governor Jared Polis and Burrell Aviation announced that Burrell Aviation intends to construct multiple facilities on a 65-acre parcel at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), with the intention to expand the airport’s non-passenger business lines, such as; air cargo handling, aircraft maintenance and testing, cold storage, warehouse/distribution, and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival returns for 2022

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Driven, spirited and diverse voices made up the 35th annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival (RMWFF) at Colorado College over the course of the weekend. The event elevated the stories of women and others often unheard or unseen through film for 35 years. “We’re so proud of this year’s lineup, the incredible […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Frying a turkey this Thanksgiving? Avoid these mistakes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reminded homeowners on Monday, Nov. 14 about the cooking risks that come with the holidays. CSFD tweeted about the fire risks that turkey fryers pose over Thanksgiving, telling homeowners that if “you choose to fry a turkey this year, please do so safely.” CSFD also stated […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD K9 Hulk celebrates 6th birthday!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is wishing K9 Hulk a happy 6th birthday! Hulk is a Dutch Shepherd and is tied for CSPD’s biggest K9, weighing a whopping 90 lbs, according to CSPD. He serves in patrol and narcotics and has been on over 600 calls for service. CSPD says K9 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The Nutcracker Ballet opens Dec. 1 at Sangre de Cristo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A staple of holiday tradition returns to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center with a performance of The Nutcracker. The story of the Nutcracker follows Clara as she attends a Christmas party where she is gifted a nutcracker doll. When she falls asleep that night, she enters fantastical dreams of magical lands […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bobcats hunting rabbits serve as reminder to homeowners

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) shared videos on Twitter of bobcats hunting for rabbits on Monday, Nov. 14, warning homeowners to keep their pets safe from wildlife. CPW SE Region warned that bobcats and other wildlife “would gladly take your pet dog or cat as a tasty substitute” […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy