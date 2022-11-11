ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes heaps praise on Texas RB Bijan Robinson

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes isn’t overlooking Texas running back Bijan Robinson. In fact, it appears Robinson has his full attention.

Dykes indicated he has the utmost respect for the clear Doak Walker Award favorite. The Horned Frogs’ head coach paid perhaps the best compliment he could have given to an opposing running back. He had the following to say about Robinson.

I think Bijan is probably the best college running back I’ve seen since Adrian Peterson, or certainly that I’ve played against.

Adrian Peterson is well-known in Texas and across the country after a strong career at Oklahoma carried him to the NFL. Peterson will be remembered as one of the best running backs at both the college and professional level. Clearly, Bijan has made quite the impression on his opponent this week.

The Longhorns know what they will get from their best offensive weapon. Robinson will need help to defeat TCU on Saturday. Even so, the running back wearing No. 5 will play a pivotal role in the game.

With a strong performance he could secure the Doak Walker Award and keep his team alive in the Big 12 championship race.

