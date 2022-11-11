ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FULL PREVIEW: No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDQQN_0j7UDegv00

The Texas Longhorns will play their biggest conference home game in years on Saturday. The game could be on par with the 2018 clash with Dana Holgerson, Will Grier and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Steve Sarkisian’s team sits in poll position for the second spot in the conference title game. Should Baylor beat Kansas State, Texas could still control its destiny to make the conference championship. The simpler path involves Texas handling its business on Saturday.

The Longhorns will face a new challenge this season in conference play. They face a TCU team that is both well coached and presents matchup problems of their own for Texas.

Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff is seemingly doing everything right so far this season. Let’s examine what will decide this game.

Matchup to exploit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ4Jw_0j7UDegv00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson vs everyone.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes called Robinson the best college running back since Adrian Peterson. Given Bijan’s unique skill set, Dykes may be right. The Horned Frogs look like a better tackling team than last year, but should have trouble bringing the elite running back to the ground.

Weakness to protect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04b4q1_0j7UDegv00
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Intermediate pass defense.

Texas can’t count on the Horned Frogs to make mistakes. The Longhorns will need to make Max Duggan hold the football and disrupt the backfield with pressure.

Matchup to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYNY1_0j7UDegv00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Johnston vs Texas corners.

Texas will probably treat Johnston as if he is fully healthy. There could be a better alternative to stopping the elite pass catcher. Johnston left the Texas Tech game last week with an ankle injury. Ryan Watts could shut down the talented receiver with press-man resistance if the ankle isn’t fully healed.

Texas Key Player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOfT9_0j7UDegv00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Watts.

If Watts does shut down Quentin Johnston, Texas could become the unstated favorite to win the conference title with a win over TCU. Pete Kwiatkowski can let Watts win the game for the Longhorns if he believes the corner is up to the task.

TCU Key Player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJulj_0j7UDegv00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan.

If Duggan protects the football and converts on third downs, Texas could be in more trouble than in past weeks. Duggan is surrounded by more talent than most Big 12 quarterbacks. Texas will need to make him uncomfortable.

Prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6353_0j7UDegv00
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

If Texas fans bring the same intensity they brought against Alabama, they win. If they don’t, their absence could have the same effect in TCU’s favor. Contrary to what Nick Saban said earlier this season, crowd noise can have a huge psychological impact on a football team. If Texas fans bring the noise on Saturday, the Longhorns win. Albeit, until I see it I’m not going to count on it.

TCU 37, Texas 27

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
AOL Corp

Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?

Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

How to watch Kansas football vs. Texas Tech

Kansas football (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will hit the road this weekend for the program's second-to-last road game of the season. The Jayhawks are headed south this week to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12). KU enters the game off the back of a win over a ranked Oklahoma State team and the team will now be looking to win consecutive games and notch a seventh win for only the fourth time since 1996. Texas Tech, on the other hand, will be looking to snag a two-game skid after it fell to Baylor and TCU in consecutive weeks.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon drops in latest ESPN Power Rankings after upset loss to Washington

The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with all of the momentum in the worst, just 4 wins away from a likely trip to the College Football Playoff and unlimited success in Dan Lanning’s first year as head coach. They left with an excruciating loss to their most hated rivals, the Washing Huskies, and questions about what’s next. While there is still a lot to play for in Eugene, the Ducks need to hit a reset button of sorts after allowing over 500-yards of offense to Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies.  The loss didn’t tank their season, but it did drop them in...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong. In the first installment of the College Football Playoff, released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings: No. 1 Tennessee No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Clemson No. 5 Michigan Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth. Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy