Wilmington, OH

College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
WILMINGTON, OH
Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet Saturday. The women’s team had its season end at the regional meet. AJ Houseman, a Clinton-Massie graduate, ran 27:01.2 to pace the WC trio. Kaitlyn Rauch ran 27:36.5 and Julia Bystrom was clocked in 28:03.8.
WILMINGTON, OH
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
WILMINGTON, OH
WC falls short in football finale 21-13

ADA — The Wilmington College football team took a 13-7 lead late in the third quarter, but Ohio Northern University scored the final 14 points to defeat the Quakers 21-13 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon. ONU held a slight 328-303 advantage in total yards, doing...
WILMINGTON, OH
Inside power game lifts Wilmington to P&G title

DEFIANCE — With an overpowering inside game, Wilmington College defeated Defiance 81-72 Saturday afternoon to win the Purple & Gold Invitational. Obed Achirem had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wilmington offense. Abdul Kanu added 19 and Bryce Bird scored. Wilmington (2-0) hit on 52.5 percent of...
WILMINGTON, OH
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
COLUMBUS, OH
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller in Raizk Memorial

WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and jumper in the final seconds of overtime and the Wilmington College women’s basketball team took advantage with a 62-59 overtime win Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court. Kennedy Lewis made two...
WILMINGTON, OH
Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost

After a months-long search, Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost. Finalists include Elizabeth Mullenix, Lynn Okagaki, Karin Ruhlandt and Jeanette Altarriba. Currently, the position is being filled in the interim by Mullenix after former provost Jason Osborne resigned in April. Osborne’s resignation came just days before a committee...
OXFORD, OH
Blowout of Spalding gives Mills first career win

DEFIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team built a 20-point lead late in the first half and coasted to an 84-60 victory over Spalding University (Ky.) on day one of the Purple & Gold Tournament hosted by Defiance College Friday night. The win was the first for...
WILMINGTON, OH
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Two first-teamers lead men’s soccer honorees

WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team placed seven on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference men’s soccer teams. Fifth-year seniors Elorm Dogbey and Michael Owusu earned first team All-OAC recognition, seniors Jeffry Vasquez and Casey Miller were named second team All-OAC and seniors Yusef Muqtadir and Grant Murray as well as freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes garnered third team All-OAC honors.
WILMINGTON, OH
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH

