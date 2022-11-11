ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

cleveland19.com

Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, officers reported...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
EAST SPARTA, OH

