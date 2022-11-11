Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, officers reported...
Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges
A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges.
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
1 dead after shooting in Richmond; Police asking for public’s help
RICHMOND — One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1100 block of North “I” street in Richmond to reports of a shooting. When they got on the scene they found Nicholas Lakes, 33, of...
Police: Local store robbed at gunpoint
There is a large police presence at the Family Dollar on Market Street in Boardman.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Akron assisted living facility resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old assisted living facility resident was found dead Tuesday outside the facility after not being seen for two days. The Summit County Medical Examiner said Joan L. Meredith, who has a history of dementia, was last seen Sunday evening at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of 17-year-old student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Man found guilty of Na’Kia Crawford’s murder
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the execution date of a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland can be postponed.
Calcutta Fire Department hosts Fill-A-Truck event at East Liverpool Walmart
The Calcutta Fire Department is currently hosting a "Fill-A-Truck" event at the East Liverpool Walmart. The event started at noon on Saturday and will continue until 4:00 p.m. The fire department is collecting Thanksgiving supplies to provide for families in need within St. Clair Township. The department is putting together...
