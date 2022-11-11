Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
kiwaradio.com
IDALS reinstates poultry protection measures
IARN — Bird flu (HPAI) has returned to Iowa this fall. This is much different than the outbreak in 2015, when we only saw an outbreak during the spring migration, that lasted until early summer. This year we are getting hit by the virus during both migration periods. The spread of the virus back into the state has led to IDALS taking strong precautions for the second time this year.
kiwaradio.com
Farmers need to wait until soil is ready for anhydrous
IARN — Farmers in top corn producing states like Iowa and Illinois favor fall application of anhydrous ammonia rather than risking a wet spring and any price hikes or supply disruptions. However, patience is a virtue when it comes to fall anhydrous application. AgriGold Agronomist Sue Brakhane said there are many benefits to applying in the fall rather than the spring, but it’s important to wait until the soil is ready.
kiwaradio.com
What challenges are on the horizon for 2023?
IARN — We have talked about the drought situation here in Iowa til our voices are as dry as some of the ground in the state. So, we aren’t going to focus a lot on that topic. However, just like with a wet year or a normal year, droughts set us up for problems in the year to come.
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
kiwaradio.com
Tips To Avoid Conversational Meltdowns At The Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Iowa City, Iowa — Many Iowans will be meeting up next week with family members they haven’t seen in a while, and some of us need to mentally prepare ourselves so we’re not sucked into a squabble that ruins Thanksgiving. University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says we just had the mid-term elections last week, but that’s likely something to be avoided, along with discussions about inflation, gas prices and the economy. Even vaccines can still be a touchy subject.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Tops Wisconsin 24-10
It did not seem possible a few weeks ago but Iowa is in the hunt in the Big Ten West after a 24-10 win over Wisconsin. An Iowa win at Minnesota coupled with an Illinois loss at Michigan this week puts the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat heading into the final week.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz Previews Minnesota
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes need to focus on the task at hand and not the help they need. The Hawkeyes take a three game winning streak to Minnesota and need two wins and an Illinois loss to claim a second straight division title. Iowa stood 3-4 after...
kiwaradio.com
Hawkeyes And Gophers Battle For Floyd Of Rosedale
The Hawkeye football team is on the road at Minneapolis this Saturday to battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Gopher head coach P-J Fleck says his team has to be better at converting on big play opportunities out of routine plays. Fleck says Iowa’s defense is special. Fleck says the...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Men Visit Seton Hall Wednesday Night
A tough stretch of the schedule begins for the Iowa basketball team on Wednesday night with a visit to Seton Hall. Like the Hawkeyes, the Pirates are also 2-0. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Gavitt Tipoff Games are a series of games matching teams from the Big Ten against teams from the Big East.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Prepares For Jump In Level Of Competition
The level of competition takes a big jump for the Iowa basketball team Wednesday night when the Hawkeyes visit Seton Hall as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 and coach Fran McCaffery says Seton Hall’s defense will be a challenge. McCaffery says decision making on...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State Falls At Oklahoma State 20-14
Iowa State needs to win its final two games to get to the postseason. The Cyclones fell to 4-6 with a 20-14 loss at Oklahoma State. Three Hunter Dekkers interceptions and two fumbles were too much to overcome. That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones had 333 yards of total...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Previews Texas Tech
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says mistakes and inconsistencies have plagued the Cyclones this season. ISU is 4-6 after a loss at Oklahoma State and closes the home schedule Saturday night against Texas Tech. Campbell says the effort has been there but the Cyclones have made too many mistakes. The...
Comments / 0