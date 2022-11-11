Notice is given that the Mayor and Council of Baldwin, Georgia, shall conduct a public hearing as to the application of Habersham County Development Authority to amend the zoning map of the City of Baldwin, Georgia in order to have a zoning designation under the Baldwin Zoning Ordinance imposed as to one (1) tract of land owned by Habersham County Development Authority and being tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023 which is to be annexed and located within the corporate limits of the City of Baldwin, Georgia, and to have the zoning classification of Light Industrial (LI) (and currently located within the unincorporated area of Habersham County and having the zoning classification of High Intensity (HI). The public hearing will be held at the Baldwin Police Precinct, Municipal Courtroom, 155 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on November 28th, 2022 and is concerning the following tracts or parcels of land; tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023.

BALDWIN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO