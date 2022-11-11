Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to host inaugural Adoption Day
Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior Court Tiana Garner, along with county officials, will host the first ever Adoption Day on Monday, November 14th from 9:30 a.m until 11:00 a.m at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium. The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium is located at 75 Langley Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man pleads guilty to $3.36 billion bitcoin fraud
The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday the conviction of a Gainesville man in a 2021 cryptocurrency seizure worth $3.36 billion. James Zhong, 32, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He unlawfully obtained over 50,000 Bitcoin, valued at $3.36 billion at the time from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace.
Northeastern Georgian
LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING AS TO ZONING REQUEST CONCERNING PROPERTY TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF BALDWIN, GEORGIA
Notice is given that the Mayor and Council of Baldwin, Georgia, shall conduct a public hearing as to the application of Habersham County Development Authority to amend the zoning map of the City of Baldwin, Georgia in order to have a zoning designation under the Baldwin Zoning Ordinance imposed as to one (1) tract of land owned by Habersham County Development Authority and being tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023 which is to be annexed and located within the corporate limits of the City of Baldwin, Georgia, and to have the zoning classification of Light Industrial (LI) (and currently located within the unincorporated area of Habersham County and having the zoning classification of High Intensity (HI). The public hearing will be held at the Baldwin Police Precinct, Municipal Courtroom, 155 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on November 28th, 2022 and is concerning the following tracts or parcels of land; tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023.
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
police1.com
Feds seize over $3B in Bitcoin stolen a decade ago from dark web
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man pleaded guilty in New York federal court to stealing more than 50,000 Bitcoin worth billions of dollars from the dark web marketplace known as Silk Road, according to court officials. James Zhong, 32, pleaded guilty Friday, Nov. 4 to wire fraud, and he...
cobbcountycourier.com
Caregiver sentenced to 20 years without parole for elder abuse in Acworth that resulted in shattered hip on 86-year-old woman
On November 7, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Shelia Knight to twenty years to be served in custody for aggravated battery and elder exploitation. Knight was convicted of charges arising from an incident that resulted in a shattered hip of an 86-year-old Acworth woman. Knight will...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Gwinnett County woman loses thousands in rental house scam
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are out $2,000 after falling for a rental scheme and they’re warning others who are looking for rental homes while police investigate. Ashley Reese said she and her boyfriend gave everything they had with the hopes of living in a...
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County roads and bridges tax fails, Banks County’s extended
Habersham County voters once again voted down a proposed roads and bridges Transportation Local Option Sales Tax. The additional 1-penny tax would have funded roads and related infrastructure in the county and its municipalities. Nearly 1,700 more voters cast ballots against the tax than for it. County leaders had estimated...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Fire Department asks for citizen participation in Christmas toy program
With the Christmas season around the corner, the Forsyth County Fire Department needs citizens to help with its Aerial House’s toy collection program. This program will brighten the holiday for Forsyth County families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts. This will be the 20th anniversary of the program,...
fox5atlanta.com
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County
A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman
A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation
A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
