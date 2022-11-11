ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gwinnett County to host inaugural Adoption Day

Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior Court Tiana Garner, along with county officials, will host the first ever Adoption Day on Monday, November 14th from 9:30 a.m until 11:00 a.m at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium. The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium is located at 75 Langley Drive...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Gainesville man pleads guilty to $3.36 billion bitcoin fraud

The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday the conviction of a Gainesville man in a 2021 cryptocurrency seizure worth $3.36 billion. James Zhong, 32, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He unlawfully obtained over 50,000 Bitcoin, valued at $3.36 billion at the time from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, GA
LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING AS TO ZONING REQUEST CONCERNING PROPERTY TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF BALDWIN, GEORGIA

Notice is given that the Mayor and Council of Baldwin, Georgia, shall conduct a public hearing as to the application of Habersham County Development Authority to amend the zoning map of the City of Baldwin, Georgia in order to have a zoning designation under the Baldwin Zoning Ordinance imposed as to one (1) tract of land owned by Habersham County Development Authority and being tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023 which is to be annexed and located within the corporate limits of the City of Baldwin, Georgia, and to have the zoning classification of Light Industrial (LI) (and currently located within the unincorporated area of Habersham County and having the zoning classification of High Intensity (HI). The public hearing will be held at the Baldwin Police Precinct, Municipal Courtroom, 155 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on November 28th, 2022 and is concerning the following tracts or parcels of land; tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023.
BALDWIN, GA
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County

A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman

A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation

A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
ATHENS, GA

