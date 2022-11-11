ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Is Dead At 66, Read Mark Hamill's Touching Tribute

By Mike Reyes
 4 days ago
Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.

While initial reports had circulated for a while without confirmation, it was eventually confirmed by a collection of statements issued by Warner Bros Home Entertainment. The reported cause of death was “a short battle with cancer,” per the press release.

Included were statements from director Andrea Romano, series co-creator Paul Dini, and Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker in many appearances during Conroy’s run as the character. Hamill’s statement reads as follows:

Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated. . . . Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.

Known for his portrayal of the iconic DC Comics character, and his millionaire alter ego, Kevin Conroy first started playing the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne when Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992. Periodically, Conroy would return to the role, through projects like the Batman: Arkham video games and even in live-action form for the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Most recently, he lent his voice to Batman for the Warner Bros’ fighting game Multiversus.

The friendship between Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy is something that was always beautiful to see. It was especially nice when the actors would express that fondness through wanting to work together again. Hamill was always game for playing the Joker, so long as Conroy’s Batman was involved; and Kevin even showed interest in bringing Mark’s joker into his Arrow-verse appearance as well.

For as iconic as he was in the role, Kevin Conroy celebrated all Batman performances in the DC Comics family. Like the noble hero he played, the actor was never shy about accepting that he was part of a greater good, contributing his best to keep things going. It’s through memories like the one shared above, and the legacy of the work he leaves behind, that will define him as time moves on.

There have been others before and after him, but to a loyal group of people, Kevin Conroy will always be the Batman. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Conroy’s friends and family. May they find peace as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.

Cinemablend

