vermontjournal.com
Fourth Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Planning Commission will host its fourth and final workshops upstairs in the Chester Town Hall on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., as well on Zoom. This workshop for Chester’s ongoing Bylaw Modernization project will involve a panel discussion with realtors and builders...
vermontjournal.com
Senior Solutions, November
The Bellows Falls Senior Center is holding its Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3, when the raffle winner will be announced. The raffle item is an 18-inch doll with a wooden barn, a horse, and a selection of hand-made clothes. Call 802-463-3907 for more information and a listing of the many activities that are available to enjoy.
vermontjournal.com
Robert Thibault named new superintendent for WCSU
REGION – Robert “Bob” Thibault has been announced as the incoming Superintendent for Windham Central Supervisory Union (WCSU), to replace outgoing Superintendent William Anton, who has served in the role since 2015. Thibault will begin his tenure as Superintendent in July of 2023. Thibault, who is the...
vermontjournal.com
Fifth Annual Holiday Local Loyalty Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce Springfield’s 5th Annual Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Chamber is working in collaboration with area merchants to bring this fun and rewarding opportunity to the community again this year. The aim is to unite local businesses to cooperatively cross-promote the wonderful products and services available in the Springfield region, and encourage shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season. The program will kick off on Plaid Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Dec. 31. Each participating business will feature a raffle prize, and shoppers will have the chance to enter the raffles through a Local Loyalty stamp card process. The stamp cards will be available and valid at all participating businesses, so the more money folks spend in these local establishments, the more they’ll increase their chances of winning one of the raffles. Shoppers will receive one stamp for every $5 or $10 spent, and once they fill a $100 card, they can enter it into the raffle of their choice. In January, each business will draw a raffle winner, and the prizes will be awarded accordingly.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library hosts book talk
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., join local author Susan Speranza at the Springfield Town Library for a discussion of her book, “Ice Out.”. This book is a powerful, lyrical tale of one woman’s journey from grief to acceptance and forgiveness after her life is shattered by a tragic accident.
vermontjournal.com
Londonderry to launch housing needs study
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry has commenced a housing study that will explore critical housing issues in the community and lead to the creation of a housing strategy. The study will include a detailed data analysis of demographic, economic, and housing trends in the town and surrounding region and will identify opportunities and develop strategies that address the unique challenges facing the community.
vermontjournal.com
Light A Pole in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce makes arrangements to decorate the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the winter months. This tradition helps to create an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town, and creates a sense of warmth and community for all who live here.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Hospital and Union agree on contract
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Nov. 2, 2022, UNAP Local 5122, representing the nurses at Springfield Hospital, ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with Springfield Hospital. After six months of bargaining, the parties were able to reach agreement on a first contract. Alicia Reed, President of the Springfield Registered Nurses Union said, “The Union achieved its main goal of the establishment of a new equitable wage scale that finally recognized the long and faithful service nurses have given to the hospital especially throughout the Covid pandemic.” Along with the new wage scale, the Union also negotiated the following:
vermontjournal.com
Vernard Christian Bathrick, 1980-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vernard Christian Bathrick, 41, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. Vern was born on Dec. 24, 1980 in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was the son of Lawrence Martin and Mary Rowland. Following his high school graduation, Vern went on to serve in the...
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes apprenticeship programs during visit to Brattleboro manufacturer
National Apprenticeship Week begins Monday and Vermont Governor Phil Scott was at a manufacturing plant in Brattleboro Thursday to promote state support of apprenticeship programs. It was his first weekly press conference since his re-election to a fourth term Tuesday, but he made no mention of politics. A focus of...
vermontjournal.com
OLLI presents “Traditional Hand Tool Crafts”
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wade Smith, of the Mill Hollow Craft School of Keene, N.H., will present the next OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Traditional Hand Tool Crafts, Wood Types and Local Forest History,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt.
vermontjournal.com
Dosa Kitchen wins WCEDP Business Plan Competition
REGION – “It’s all about your go-to-market strategy,” stated Jeffery Thomas, Executive Director of Lever Inc. and one of the judges for the 2022 WCEDP Business Plan Competition, in addressing the finalists before the winner was announced. When the judges convened after the conclusion of the last pitch, the winner’s go-to-market strategy was a key differentiator.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Eva Ryan congratulates Heather Chase
I want to say congratulations to Heather Chase on your successful election. Please accept my best wishes as you prepare for your new journey and take on the responsibilities and challenges of representing what is best for the people within our district. I wish you success as you enter into...
vermontjournal.com
First Congregational holds Christmas Bazaar
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Start your holiday shopping and choose from a variety of locally made gifts. There will be holiday crafts, handmade...
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
mynbc5.com
Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
vermontjournal.com
Louise Audrey Wetherby, 1929-2022
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Louise Audrey Wetherby, 93, of 62 Wetherby Road in Charlestown, N.H., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born in Montgomery Center, Vt. on March 23, 1929, the daughter of Mitchell and Mabel M. (Arel) Demar, and resided in Charlestown from September 1951 until March 17, 2022. Mrs. Wetherby worked as a cashier for 18 years at the First National Store and before that at Sally’s Restaurant for eight years. She also worked at Fletcher’s News Stand and White Mountain Paper in Bellows Falls, Vt.
laconiadailysun.com
'No disruptions will be tolerated': Belknap County Republican Committee facing turmoil
GILFORD — At the last meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee before the midterm elections Oct. 12, a small crowd of people stood outside the Gilford Public Library. “I’ve been coming to these meetings for over a year, and now I’m not allowed in?” said Marc Forgione of...
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
heneyrealtors.com
Best Local Getaways & Day Trips in Central Vermont
There are excellent towns to visit in Vermont. You can get there from here, in Central Vermont (with a little help from Google Maps). Whether you are looking for a local weekend getaway with lodging or a short day trip, you are certain to find something of interest to you, your friends, and your family when you find the home of your dreams here. Have a safe trip!
