U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A bilateral agreement on nuclear energy between the United States and Mexico entered into force, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will enhance cooperation on energy security.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks of US export policies
Russia’s seizure earlier this year of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy facility is shining a new light on the safety and security risks of the atomic export polices of the United States and other technologically advanced countries. But the alarm bells that a handful of nuclear security experts are...
Washington Examiner
Nuclear power is key to cleaner, affordable, and safer energy
Governments and people throughout the world are seeking access to additional, affordable energy. Countries throughout Europe have now abandoned their plans to shutter coal-fired energy plants as they work to mitigate the risk of rolling blackouts. Cooler weather is on the horizon and Europeans are concerned they won’t be able to keep the heat on this winter. This shock, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to delay Western countries' plans to decarbonize their energy sectors by years.
Stop funding Russia’s nuclear weapons
As Washington and the commentariat wring their hands about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear sword rattling, the United States and the European Union (EU) continue to shovel hundreds of millions of dollars to Rosatom — a Russian nuclear firm that maintains Moscow’s nuclear weapons complex and just filched a $60-billion Ukrainian nuclear plant.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts
Read CNN's North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts to learn more about the country's nuclear capabilities and efforts.
Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday.
Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Russia Warns of 'Radiation Disaster' As It Ramps Up Nuclear War Talk
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, warned of a "radiation disaster" on Wednesday as the Kremlin continues to ramp up nuclear war talk. "Today we face the threat of a radiation disaster," Antonov said in an article posted by the Russian embassy on the Telegram messaging app. He...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea are vowing a unified and coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
US News and World Report
U.S. to Sanction Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia, Yellen Says
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in...
maritime-executive.com
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry
South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
msn.com
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
When Was the First Nuclear Bomb Made and by Whom?
Nuclear weapons generate their huge explosive power through the splitting—or fission—of certain elements, such as uranium or plutonium.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met twice on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia — with U.S. President Joe Biden and then bilaterally. After the bilateral meeting, Kishida told reporters that he and Yoon reaffirmed their earlier agreement to work toward quickly resolving the issue of Japan’s wartime mobilization of Korean laborers during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon’s office said in a statement the two leaders assessed that there have been active communications between their diplomats on “a current issue between the two countries,” in an apparent reference to the forced laborers. The statement said the two leaders agreed to continue consultations to find an early resolution on the issue.
Can the U.S. Stop a Nuclear Attack? North Korea Tests Were Simulation
Recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea were described by one expert as "the most significant" he's seen.
