Ohio State

americanmilitarynews.com

Fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks of US export policies

Russia’s seizure earlier this year of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy facility is shining a new light on the safety and security risks of the atomic export polices of the United States and other technologically advanced countries. But the alarm bells that a handful of nuclear security experts are...
Washington Examiner

Nuclear power is key to cleaner, affordable, and safer energy

Governments and people throughout the world are seeking access to additional, affordable energy. Countries throughout Europe have now abandoned their plans to shutter coal-fired energy plants as they work to mitigate the risk of rolling blackouts. Cooler weather is on the horizon and Europeans are concerned they won’t be able to keep the heat on this winter. This shock, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to delay Western countries' plans to decarbonize their energy sectors by years.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Stop funding Russia’s nuclear weapons

As Washington and the commentariat wring their hands about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear sword rattling, the United States and the European Union (EU) continue to shovel hundreds of millions of dollars to Rosatom — a Russian nuclear firm that maintains Moscow’s nuclear weapons complex and just filched a $60-billion Ukrainian nuclear plant.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. to Sanction Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia, Yellen Says

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in...
maritime-executive.com

Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry

South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met twice on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia — with U.S. President Joe Biden and then bilaterally. After the bilateral meeting, Kishida told reporters that he and Yoon reaffirmed their earlier agreement to work toward quickly resolving the issue of Japan’s wartime mobilization of Korean laborers during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon’s office said in a statement the two leaders assessed that there have been active communications between their diplomats on “a current issue between the two countries,” in an apparent reference to the forced laborers. The statement said the two leaders agreed to continue consultations to find an early resolution on the issue.

