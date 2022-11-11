Read full article on original website
Webster Elementary School Library Receives $3000 'Bucks for Books' Grant
LEWISTON - Librarian at Webster Elementary School Kerisha Aldrick recently accepted a 2022-23 'Bucks for Books' grant totaling $3000 from the Idaho Lottery. The Idaho Lottery 'Bucks for Books' program is a collaborative effort between the Idaho Lottery and the Idaho Commission for the Libraries to improve early education literacy.
Lawmakers 'on track' to propose fixes to Idaho's school funding system
BOISE — There’s a reason why Sen. Dave Lent requested an Idaho attorney general’s opinion on the current status of years of litigation over Idaho’s school facilities funding, and placed it in front of every member of the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction last week.
Idaho Receives First Grants for Massive Project to Expand Internet to all Americans
Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency is expected to make an official announcement on the funding this morning. Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for...
What Does History Tell us About how the Idaho Supreme Court Might Rule on Abortion?
Idaho drafted its original abortion statute at the First Territorial Session in Lewiston — 25 years before Idaho became a state and drafted the state constitution — in the winter months between December 1863 and early 1864. The wording of the statute is almost identical to statutes several...
Idaho Legislative Leaders Preparing for Session Where 1 in 3 Lawmakers are Rookies
Idaho legislative leaders are bracing for challenges that come with record turnover, as 39 first-time state legislators will take their seats when the 2023 session gavels in Jan. 9 at the Idaho State Capitol. There will be 11 first-time members in the Idaho Senate and 28 rookies in the Idaho...
Election 2022: Idaho Results
BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
50 new Lawmakers Elected to Idaho Legislature, Party Numbers Remain the Same
BOISE — Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all. Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices,...
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Sold out in Record Time
BOISE - All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended, said lottery officials on Monday morning. The 250,000th ticket was sold Saturday afternoon. Due in part to increased player activity during the $2.0 billion...
Arizona Senate Race Called, Democrats Just one Seat Away From Control of Senate
Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
Washington Voter Turnout Lagging Behind Pace of Last Midterm Election
Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
Idaho Polls Open Tuesday From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The choices Idahoans make in Tuesday’s election will help shape government and politics across Idaho and across the country for years. All statewide offices in Idaho, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, controller, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction are up for election. All 115...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Lewiston, Pierce and Potlatch All Awarded Drinking Water Grants from Idaho DEQ
LEWISTON - Last week, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded Lewiston (Nez Perce County), Pierce (Clearwater County), and Potlatch (Latah County) with drinking water grants. In total, the DEQ announced it was awarding a total of 20 drinking water and wastewater system grants totaling $1,030,979. The city of...
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Directs Attorneys Around the State to Oversee Election Complaints
BOISE – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday that multiple Assistant United States Attorneys from around Idaho have been appointed to lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. These AUSAs will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
Inflation Continued to Climb in October, Data Shows
Newly released federal pricing data shows inflation has risen 7.7% in the last 12 months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in the month of October. “The index for shelter contributed over half of the monthly all items increase, with the indexes for gasoline...
Idaho 90-Year-Old Celebrates Over 80 Years of Hunting
Hunting has no set expiration date — if you can shoulder a firearm, still see good enough to look down the sights and traverse a fair amount of open country, then your clock’s still ticking. If you’re 41 and fighting for a Super Bowl ring, you’re ancient. If you’re 41 and looking for that seven-point bull, well, you’re in your prime.
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
