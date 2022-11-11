ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Election 2022: Idaho Results

BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Polls Open Tuesday From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The choices Idahoans make in Tuesday’s election will help shape government and politics across Idaho and across the country for years. All statewide offices in Idaho, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, controller, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction are up for election. All 115...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Directs Attorneys Around the State to Oversee Election Complaints

BOISE – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday that multiple Assistant United States Attorneys from around Idaho have been appointed to lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. These AUSAs will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Inflation Continued to Climb in October, Data Shows

Newly released federal pricing data shows inflation has risen 7.7% in the last 12 months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in the month of October. “The index for shelter contributed over half of the monthly all items increase, with the indexes for gasoline...
WYOMING STATE
Big Country News

Idaho 90-Year-Old Celebrates Over 80 Years of Hunting

Hunting has no set expiration date — if you can shoulder a firearm, still see good enough to look down the sights and traverse a fair amount of open country, then your clock’s still ticking. If you’re 41 and fighting for a Super Bowl ring, you’re ancient. If you’re 41 and looking for that seven-point bull, well, you’re in your prime.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy