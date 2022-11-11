Read full article on original website
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as a mounting concern, saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 “potential threats” this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” He said Iran’s intelligence services “are prepared to take reckless action” against opponents, both on Western soil and by luring people to Iran. Last week, the U.K. government summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in London for a dressing-down, accusing Iran of threatening journalists working in Britain. U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said British police had warned two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.”
Inflation: how to improve official predictions – by asking the public
The eagerly awaited autumn financial statement from UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt includes a key ingredient: a report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on the predicted overall effects of the government’s policies on the economy. This is something the Liz Truss government studiously avoided producing, which played a part in triggering the dramatic market reaction to the September 2022 mini-budget.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BERLIN — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says there will be more consultations this week and next on his calls for Ukraine and Russia to agree to a safety zone around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been urging agreement on such a zone for over two months. Repeated shelling around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant has contributed to it being disconnected from the grid on several occasions and fueled fears of a potential catastrophe. Grossi said Wednesday that the main issues under discussion involve military equipment and the radius of the zone. He said in Vienna that the IAEA’s proposal is “very feasible.”
