Woman dead after crash on Highway 24
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
KCTV 5
Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Police: Kan. man found in vehicle with gunshot wound has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle...
KCTV 5
Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after crash into pole
JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Acura TL driven by Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, Merriam, was southbound on southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 635 in lane one. The driver lost control...
WIBW
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
KMBC.com
Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
Deputies find illegal drugs, loaded firearm at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations after a drug bust. On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
