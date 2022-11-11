Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
Danny Ings double helps Aston Villa beat Brighton to claim first away league win
A brace from Danny Ings helped Aston Villa end their away day blues in the Premier League at the eighth time of asking with a 2-1 victory at Brighton.Villa’s dismissal record on the road this season contributed towards Steven Gerrard’s sacking last month but successor Unai Emery was able to celebrate three points on the south coast following a fine comeback.Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton into an early lead but the away side regrouped and claimed the spoils with Ings netting a first-half penalty before his deflected strike early into the second half downed Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who were...
Morocco’s Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury. The Marseille midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. Marseille said on Monday that Harit had...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
Yardbarker
Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool
Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win
LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes was delighted with his side's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday but less so with the timing of the World Cup, which begins next weekend in Qatar, necessitating a six-week Premier League break.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Ings scores 2 as Aston Villa rallies to beat Brighton 2-1
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win. Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalizing...
Yardbarker
Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona
Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home. The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.
France World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
France World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction.
