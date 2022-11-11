ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danny Ings double helps Aston Villa beat Brighton to claim first away league win

A brace from Danny Ings helped Aston Villa end their away day blues in the Premier League at the eighth time of asking with a 2-1 victory at Brighton.Villa’s dismissal record on the road this season contributed towards Steven Gerrard’s sacking last month but successor Unai Emery was able to celebrate three points on the south coast following a fine comeback.Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton into an early lead but the away side regrouped and claimed the spoils with Ings netting a first-half penalty before his deflected strike early into the second half downed Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who were...
Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool

Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
A﻿nalysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

F﻿amiliar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. W﻿hile Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Ings scores 2 as Aston Villa rallies to beat Brighton 2-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win. Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalizing...
Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona

Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home. The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.

