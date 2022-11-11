Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
New Brazilian President Is Good News For The Amazon Rainforest
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of BrazilPSB Nacional 40. Environmentalists have cause for celebration this week following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, more commonly referred to as Lula, to the office of President of Brazil. The narrow win by Lula over the presidential incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 50.9% to 49.1% will allow the new President to implement his stated goals for the resumption of more extensive efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and put Brazil back in front of the international community to lead the fight against climate change.
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
How a Maverick Brazil Lawmaker Helped Lula Beat Bolsonaro's Propaganda Machine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - To bring down far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Andre Janones had to fight fire with fire. The little-known 38-year-old lawmaker was running a longshot presidential campaign until he joined forces in August with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, adding bite to the leftist's campaign with his raw, no-holds-barred approach to online politics.
Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stopped short of conceding the election to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, instead using his first public comments since his defeat two days ago to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after the remarks, which lasted less than two minutes, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power. The conservative leader, who before the election had repeatedly questioned the reliability of the country’s electoral system,...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
Biden expected to bring up Chinese economic practices, Taiwan and Russia's war in Ukraine in first meeting with Xi as president
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago. "We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed...
Brazil will regain its climate 'leadership': ex-minister
Brazil will protect the Amazon "with its own efforts" without waiting for international funding, the former environment minister of incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday at UN climate talks. Credited with curbing deforestation in the 2000s, Marina Silva outlined key environmental priorities for the new president, who will visit the climate talks next week in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Biden to meet China's Xi for Taiwan, Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia on Friday to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate. Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets. On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury's Yellen to Meet With China Central Bank Chief at G20 Summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China's property market situation. Yellen spoke about the plans for...
Protests wane in Brazil, but diehards stand by Bolsonaro
Protests in deeply polarized Brazil have dwindled since presidential elections nearly two weeks ago but some hard-core supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro remain in the streets. Bolsonaro, who has not openly acknowledged his defeat and has practically disappeared from public life for more than a week, asked his supporters to take down hundreds of roadblocks they threw up after the vote, but supported protests elsewhere.
For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Group of 20 leaders meet on Tuesday under very different circumstances than those host Indonesia envisioned when it began planning the summit last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over proceedings even in the absence of Russia's leader.
CIA director Burns to meet Russian counterpart in Turkey
WASHINGTON — (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns will meet in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to underscore the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not...
